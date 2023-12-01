12 Countries That Consume the Most Salt

In this article, we will discuss countries with the highest salt intake and understand why their dietary patterns are this way. If you want to skip our overview of how salt intake impacts people's health, read 5 Countries That Consume the Most Salt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised a critical concern in its recent report on sodium consumption. It reveals that adults globally consume an average of approximately 4310 mg of sodium per day, more than twice the WHO's recommended limit of less than 2000 mg. High sodium intake is linked to various health issues, including increased blood pressure, heart diseases, gastric cancer, obesity, osteoporosis, Meniere's disease, and kidney disorders. Alarmingly, high sodium consumption is attributed to about 1.89 million deaths annually.

Consequently, the WHO emphasizes the importance of reducing sodium intake as an effective strategy for improving health and decreasing non-communicable diseases. In 2013, 194 WHO member states committed to reducing sodium consumption by 30% by 2025. However, only a few countries have successfully lowered sodium intake, with none fully meeting the target. Given this, there is ongoing consideration to extend the deadline to 2030.

As of 2022, only 5% of these states have enacted at least two mandatory policies for sodium reduction, alongside implementing all WHO-recommended best practices. Additionally, 22% of states have implemented at least one compulsory country-wide policy. This means that approximately 26% of the global population lives in countries with mandatory sodium reduction measures, including the compulsory declaration of sodium content on labels.

Chile and Sri Lanka are notable examples of combating high sodium intake. Chile's Food Composition and Food Advertising Law mandates warning labels on packaged foods with sodium levels exceeding 10 mg per 100g. In Sri Lanka, food regulations require labels detailing salt, sugar, and fat contents. Products with more than 1.25 grams of salt per 100 grams are marked with a Red Logo, while those with less than 0.25 grams of salt per 100 grams have a Green Logo. Such regulatory measures, if adopted more widely, could help countries meet their sodium reduction targets and mitigate the adverse effects of high salt consumption.

Global Salt Production Dynamics

The 2023 Global Salt Market Report by The Business Research Company reveals a positive trend in the salt market, forecasting an increase from $39.16 billion in 2022 to $42.48 billion in 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Further projections suggest continued expansion, with the market anticipated to reach $63.07 billion by 2027, growing at an expected CAGR of 10.4%.

The top salt-producing countries in the world are China, India, the USA, Germany, and Australia, in that order. Focusing on the US, domestic salt production remained steady at 42 million tons in 2022, second only to China's 65 million tons, according to USGS. The total value of salt sold or utilized in the US saw a slight increase, rising from $2.4 billion in 2021 to an estimated $2.5 billion in 2022. This production was managed by 26 companies operating across 64 plants in 16 states. Notably, the primary salt-producing states — Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Utah — contributed approximately 94% of the country's total salt production in 2022.

Prominent salt-producing companies include Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Compass Minerals International, Inc (NYSE:CMP). Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)'s Dampier Salt project in Western Australia, capable of producing up to 10.3 million tons of salt annually, is the world's largest exporter of seaborne salt. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) exports 5-6 million tons of salt each year, primarily to Asia and the Middle East.

Similarly, Compass Minerals International, Inc (NYSE:CMP) operates 12 salt production and packaging facilities. The Goderich mine in Canada and the Winsford salt mine in the UK are the company's most significant operations. The Goderich mine, the world's largest operating underground salt mine, has been active since 1959. In 2022, Compass Minerals International, Inc (NYSE:CMP) produced over 10 million tons of salt and plans to increase production to 11-12 million tons in 2023.

Let's now talk about countries with the highest salt intake!

12 Countries That Consume the Most Salt

Our Methodology

We identified the countries with the highest salt consumption from the WHO's Global Report on Sodium Reduction, which provides guidance and support for reducing salt intake. These countries were then ranked in ascending order based on their per capita salt consumption.

Note: For countries having the same per capita salt consumption, we used their salt imports as a tiebreaker, with the one importing more ranking higher.

Based on our findings, here are the countries that consume the most salt:

12. Albania

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.8 grams per day

Albania's food pyramid emphasizes a balance between plant-based and animal-based foods. Cereals form the base of this pyramid, followed by fruits and vegetables, then dairy products and foods from animal sources, with fats and high-sugar products at the top. The national dietary guidelines advocate for a varied diet, limiting fat to no more than 30% of daily energy intake and emphasizing choosing foods lower in sugar and salt. Additionally, these guidelines recommend that total salt consumption should not exceed one teaspoon (5-6 grams) per day, accounting for salt in bread and processed foods. However, as evidenced by the country's per capita salt consumption, these recommendationss are not fully implemented yet.

11. North Macedonia

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.8 grams per day

People's dietary choices, particularly the prevalence of processed foods, place North Macedonia among countries that consume the most salt. The country's adult population is facing concerning rates of obesity and diabetes, with obesity prevalence slightly differing from regional averages. Consequently, North Macedonia's dietary guidelines promote a varied diet and advise against the excessive consumption of processed foods and added salt. Despite these guidelines, the substantial sales of ultra-processed foods suggest a high consumption of salt-rich products. To combat this, North Macedonia is focusing on limiting the marketing and promotion of foods high in fat, sugar, and salt, particularly targeting advertising to children. Additionally, taxation strategies are under consideration to decrease the affordability of these unhealthy options, aiming to reduce their consumption across various demographic groups.

10. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.8 grams per day

Like most countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina's dietary guidelines emphasize limiting the intake of fats, oils, and sugar, with a specific focus on reducing salt intake. These guidelines are intended for the healthy adult population and have the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Health. Despite these guidelines, street food (SF) and takeaway food (TAF) are popular meal sources in Bosnia's urban areas and are typically high in sodium, placing it among countries with the highest salt intake. A study in Sarajevo and Banja Luka (cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina) revealed that these foods are rich in saturated and trans fatty acids, as well as sodium. Particularly, takeaway food purchases showed a high sodium content, suggesting that these foods are a significant source of salt in the diet. In response, Bosnia and Herzegovina has implemented policies to reduce salt intake, including mandatory salt iodization legislation and measures to decrease the marketing impact of high-salt foods and beverages on children.

9. Slovakia

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.8 grams per day

Slovakia, along with most countries in the WHO European Region, has salt intake levels significantly above the recommended maximum set by the World Health Organization. In Slovakia, dietary habits are shaped by a mix of traditional eating patterns and modern lifestyle choices. Reportedly, up to 50% of Slovaks do not follow a healthy diet, and the fast-paced modern life often leads to meal skipping. This is especially prevalent among women, who tend to skip breakfast, and men, who frequently miss lunches or dinners.

8. Serbia

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.9 grams per day

A study examining the salt content in meat products on the Serbian market found that dry fermented sausages and dry meat contained the highest levels of salt. These items, commonly consumed in Serbia, contribute to the daily salt intake, a known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Notably, CVD was responsible for 47.3% of all deaths in Serbia in 2021. The average consumption of meat products in Serbia, particularly those with high salt content, poses a potential health risk, highlighting the need for targeted salt reduction strategies. Traditional Serbian eating habits typically feature a large, late lunch as the main meal of the day. However, modern dietary patterns in the country are characterized by high levels of total fat, saturated fat, sugar, and sodium. This positions Serbia among the countries that consume the most salt.

7. Bulgaria

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.9 grams per day

High salt consumption is a significant concern in Bulgaria. A national survey from 2004 reported daily salt intakes of 12.5-14.5g for men and 11.4-16.6g for women. Since then, these levels have increased, currently averaging 12.9 grams per day. This rise led to the implementation of the National Food and Nutrition Action Plan between 2005 and 2010, which focused on reducing the salt content in foods. The plan introduced taxation and legal measures, such as setting salt targets for bread, milk, and lutenica (a vegetable relish), and mandated salt reduction in school and kindergarten canteens. Processed foods significantly contribute to Bulgaria's status as one of the top salt-consuming countries. For instance, Bulgarian white cheese in brine contains approximately 3.5 ± 0.5% salt, while durable boiled smoked sausage has up to 3.5g of salt per 100g. These levels, along with those in other processed foods, highlight the challenges in managing salt intake.

6. Croatia

Per Capita Salt Consumption: 12.9 grams per day

Croatia's salt consumption patterns are influenced by traditional dietary habits and specific high-salt food items. As of 2015, the average daily salt intake in Croatia was approximately 11.6 grams, a figure that has since increased. This high intake contributes significantly to cardiovascular diseases, which account for about 45% of deaths in the country. In response, the Croatian Institute of Public Health and the Ministry of Health developed the Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Salt Intake. This plan aims to lower daily salt consumption to 9.3 grams by 2019, but this target has not yet been achieved.

Click to continue reading 5 Countries That Consume the Most Salt.

