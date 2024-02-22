In this article, we will take a look at 12 Countries to Get Easy Work Visa in the World. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Countries to Get Easy Work Visa in the World.

In light of greater connectivity across countries through digitization, the concept of international work has gained momentum. This global village is now filled with diverse and innovative possibilities, ranging from self-employed work to jobs in almost all industries. The developed nations of the world have attracted expatriates for various reasons, with one of the strongest being better career prospects. Their economic growth has spurred the need for a larger workforce, especially one that is more qualified. However, it must also be kept in mind that extensive industrialization and mass production in developed countries have prompted them to explore alternative avenues for labor, including the international labor market. It is, then also not surprising that a great number of countries in the world exist that provide easy work visa.

Labor Migration

Whether low-skilled or high-skilled, labor migration has far-reaching impacts on both receiving and sending countries. Developed and emerging economies alike are in constant need of low-skilled workers, a demand expected to increase, while their countries of origin lack job opportunities. In 2021, there was a 26% increase in permanent migration in OECD countries, primarily attributed to the rise in labor migration due to labor and skill shortages. According to the Migration Data Portal, the year 2019 saw an estimated 169 million international migrant workers worldwide, accounting for 4.9% of the global labor force in destination countries. They also constituted 69% of the world’s international migrant working-age population (15 years of age and above).

It is also noteworthy that high-income countries were the major recipients of this migration, hosting about two-thirds of all migrant workers. Other regions, including Northern, Southern, and Western Europe, accounted for a 24.2% share, Northern America received 22.1%, and 14.3% landed in the Arab States. While men constituted 58.5% of all labor migration, European areas saw a 50% share of women migrants. The report also highlighted a greater flow of migrants in the service sector (66.2%), followed by industry (26.7%) and agriculture (7.1%).

Job Market for Skilled International Labor

With growing economies, the need for labor is bound to rise and therefore, there will be a lot of countries where work visa can be easily obtained. The 'land of opportunity,' the United States, has attracted foreign workers in large quantities over the years and continues to do so. As the largest economy in the world, the country offers many work visas. Sectors with the greatest demand for labor include IT and software, engineering, accounting and finance, STEM professions, and nursing, among others. Europe is also attracting a fair amount of immigrants due to labor shortages, especially in fields like medicine, and engineering. For example, the number of Indian immigrants working in engineering fields in Germany has grown by 558% in the past decade. Asian countries are also seeking workers in hospitality, IT, tourism, education, and engineering sectors, among others.

In the midst of such vast opportunities, the presence of multinational corporations (MNCs) is yet another attraction for immigrants hoping to find work abroad. Sponsorship by the employing company can greatly facilitate the work visa process. Some of the best international companies to work for include Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB).

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is an American multinational company and a prominent name in hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. The company boasts more than 30 brands and operates in 139 countries with over 8,700 properties. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) prioritizes maintaining a positive work culture and placing their people first. They are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in all their global enterprises.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is an American multinational pharmaceutical and medical technologies corporation that continues to innovate and develop. Recently, the US FDA approved a bi-weekly dose of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) blood cancer therapy. The company has also been named the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Company.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is an online platform for hospitality services. The company provides a mobile app through which customers can list, discover, and book accommodations across countries. With a presence in various regions and countries, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is headquartered in California, USA. The company is renowned for its positive work culture and places a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusiveness, actively fostering such values.

12 Countries to Get Easy Work Visa in the World

Methodology

In order to compile our list for 12 Countries to Get Easy Work Visa in the World, we have scoured through various sources to shortlist countries that provide the easiest way for obtaining work visa. Then we use a scoring system based on the number of times each place appeared on a source. For this reason, we have used a total of 6 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) sources. Each place got 1 point every time it appeared on our list of sources. The scores were totaled, and places were ranked from the lowest to the highest scores. For places with the same scores, tie-breaking was done based on cost of living index.

Now that we have combed through our sources, let’s move to the shortlisted potential 12 Countries to Get Easy Work Visa in the World.

12. Estonia

Insider Monkey Average Score: 2

As a country experiencing reported labor shortages in professions like medicine, agriculture, farming, and manufacturing, among others, Estonia can be a viable option for finding new work. With approximately 12,040 vacancies estimated in the third quarter of the last year, the country is looking towards foreigners to fill the demand, making it one of the countries for obtaining an easy work visa worldwide. A D- visa can be helpful in gaining short-term employment, allowing one to work a maximum of 270 days out of 365 consecutive days. The country also offers digital nomad visas; however, applicants must establish their ability to support themselves in the country.

11. Canada

Insider Monkey Average Score: 3

A thriving and developed country, Canada is a haven for people looking to move for work. It is also one of the fastest and easiest countries to get second citizenship. There are numerous job opportunities across various industries, including tech, finance, natural resources, health, etc., in the country, offering many perks and competitive salaries. Obtaining a temporary work visa in the country is relatively easy, with few requirements and affordable fees, averaging around $88. Canada is known for its immigrant-friendly attitude, high quality of life, and a diverse workforce. Various work programs, such as the Express Entry System, the Entrepreneur Program, the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), are available for immigrants seeking easy work visas.

10. South Korea

Insider Monkey Average Score: 3

Offering various job opportunities, especially in technology, engineering, and education, this Asian country provides many work visa options for individuals looking to relocate. Teaching English is particularly lucrative in this country with a low cost of living. The Employment Permit System, E-2 visa, and E-7 visa are the most preferred ways for immigrants to find work in South Korea. As of January 2023, the country has bilateral working holiday visa agreements with 25 countries. With such vast opportunities and an average work visa fee cost of $65, South Korea stands out as one of the countries with easy work visa processes in the world.

9. Czechia

Insider Monkey Average Score: 3

Czechia is a country with enormous potential for providing work opportunities for immigrants. Sectors such as information and communication technologies, healthcare, hospitality, education, and social work boast great job prospects. The country's employment visas are particularly enticing for immigrants, and even tourists can explore job opportunities during their stay. Offering various forms of work visas such as the employee card, EU blue card, Intra-company employee transfer card, and business visa (type D), Czechia stands out as one of the countries to get easy work visa in the world.

8. China

Insider Monkey Average Score: 3

For English speakers, China has emerged as one of the easiest countries to obtain a work visa worldwide. With a high demand for English teachers, job seekers proficient in the language, especially those with TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certification, have ample opportunities. Additionally, there are various other areas where people can explore job opportunities, including trade, commerce, IT, journalism, engineering, and the hotel and restaurant sector. Work visas become even more accessible when sponsored by employers.

7. Singapore

Insider Monkey Average Score: 4

As a developed and robust Asian nation, Singapore is a veritable hub for business and technology, boasting a thriving job market and strategically positioned as a gateway for Asian markets. The country is especially conducive to highly skilled individuals and entrepreneurs, offering the Singapore Employment Pass (EP), S Pass, and Singapore Entrepreneur Pass as possible entry methods. Known for their business-friendly environment, Singapore encourages executives to apply, and their visa processes are extremely efficient, making them one of the countries with easy work visa procedures worldwide. Additionally, Singapore provides Americans in the age bracket of 18-25, who are either full-time college students or recent graduates, the opportunity to apply for work holiday visas, which often lead to sponsorship.

6. Ireland

Insider Monkey Average Score: 4

Placing no age restrictions on work visas, encouraging skilled workers, and making working holiday visas extremely accessible (requiring only being a student or recent graduate), Ireland stands out as one of the easiest countries in the world for obtaining a work visa. The country has an agreement with the US, allowing visitors to obtain one-year working holiday visas in both countries. Many multinationals in Ireland offer great sponsorship opportunities, and career prospects in the education, hospitality, and services sectors are robust. The prosperous tech and pharma sectors have enabled Ireland to encourage foreign skilled workers in these areas to apply for work visas. The Critical Skills Employment Permit and General Employment Permit are some ways to obtain work visas for Ireland, and the country maintains a minimum expat requirement, solidifying its position as an easy destination for work visas.

