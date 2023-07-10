In this article, we will take a look at 15 all-inclusive retirement communities in Mexico. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on senior housing and Mexican retirement, you may go to 5 All-Inclusive Retirement Communities in Mexico.

Senior Housing

According to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC), 36% of senior housing properties encountered losses due to Covid-19. The statistics were deadlier for nursing homes, standing close to 61%. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and institutional investors with large portfolios holding such facilities were the most impacted, notes Forbes.

When it comes to REITs in this sector, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) are three prominent names.

As of 2023, while the senior living and care industry is still quite fragile, it is on the road to recovery, notes CEO of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). The NIC MAP Market Fundamentals Data report for the fourth quarter of 2022 reveals that occupancy rates for all three senior living care segments; independent living, assisted living, and memory care, reported increases during the period.

Occupancy rates for senior living increased from 82.1% in the third quarter to 83% in the fourth quarter. The largest quarterly occupancy gain was witnessed by assisted living, up from 73.9% in the second quarter of 2021 to 80.7%. "More older adults than ever before are now residents in senior housing properties, which speaks to the tremendous need for senior housing and care services,” Chuck Harry, NIC chief operating officer, reports, noting further that:

“The demand from aging adults seeking senior housing and care is on the rise, and the industry continues to meet that need.”

This is good news for investors. Some of the stocks to consider investing in include Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). One of these REITs, LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), has begun investing $128 million in 12 assisted living communities in order to cater to the increasing demand. On the other hand, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) invested $101.5 million across its portfolio in 2022, announcing further investments next year.

All in all, senior housing demand is finally showing improvements. Owing to the aging baby boomer trend, it is likely that the demand will continue accelerating and drive the trend toward independent living, assisted living, and memory care options.

A Mexican Retirement

With the rising baby boomer population, potential retirees are increasingly exploring their possibilities regarding the perfect retirement destination. Many are flocking towards the south, exploring some of the best retirement places in states such as Texas and Florida. Yet many others are exploring their options in Central America and also the Caribbean. These places are popular retirement destinations for many, considering their affordable living costs, ideal climates, and stunning natural landscapes.

Another top retirement destination that retirees are considering retiring to is Mexico. Some of the best places to retire in Mexico include Playa Del Carmen, Merida, San Miguel de Allende, and Puerto Vallarta. Retiring in Mexico has many pros and cons . For starters, expats from high-income countries such as the US and England find their retirement income enough to afford themselves a comparatively luxurious lifestyle. Private healthcare is affordable and world-class, while public healthcare is universal too. Diverse and stunning natural landscapes add to the advantages of retiring to the state, and the rich Mexican culture further adds to the list of advantages.

If you’re wondering why not to retire in Mexico, a number of factors may come into play. For starters, the language barrier may complicate some aspects of life for you. The locals speak Spanish, and minority groups speak 60 other languages. Even if you do speak Spanish, it may take a little time to pick up on Spanish expressions and slang. Other than that, the pace of life is quite slow, and the Spanish concept of time may be a bit different than yours. Remember, patience is key!

You may also have questions in mind like, "can I retire in Mexico on $1,500 a month?" The answer is you certainly can. A single person living in Mexico can afford to live on $1,500, while a couple requires at-least $2,298. Retirees can also choose to live in seniors housing options. There are plenty of American retirement communities in Mexico, such as Puerto Vallarta, Lake Chapala, San Miguel de Allende, and Northern Baja, to name a few.

For those seeking a high life in their golden years, some luxury retirement communities in Mexico include Las Villas de Mexico and Club Marena, offering luxury villas and spacious condominiums with plentiful amenities.

However, before moving, there are some income requirements to retire in Mexico that need consideration. For those applying for a temporary residency, you must have a $2,700-$3,300 monthly income or at least $43,000 and up to $53,000 in your savings/retirement account for the last 12 months.

If you qualify for the above and have decided to retire in Mexico, you may want to check out some all-inclusive Mexican retirement communities that will make you feel at home.

15 All-Inclusive Retirement Communities in Mexico

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

To compile the list of all-inclusive retirement communities in Mexico, we have used several sources such as Senior Living Foresight, A Place for Mom, Chapala Lake Retirement, and others. We also checked out online reviews and forums to source the average monthly costs of these facilities. For communities with no information on monthly costs, we have estimated their averages based on the size of the facility and the number of amenities offered, considering the average independent living and assisted living costs in Mexico. Places were ranked in ascending order from the lowest estimated average costs of (independent/basic) living to the highest.

Here are the All-inclusive retirement communities in Mexico:

15. CasaMar Senior Living Community- Rosarito

Average monthly cost: $2,650

A luxurious oceanfront living community, CasaMar Senior Living is one of the top retirement communities in Mexico. Located minutes away from Rosarito beach, residents of the community enjoy panoramic ocean views at the facility. Lavish accommodations, resort-style dining, and round-the-clock service are the top features here. First-class amenities include a personal medical physician, daily onsite meals, daily housekeeping and laundry, WiFi, cinema theater, salon and spa, wellness center, and other nursing services.

14. Serena Senior Care - Baja, California

Average monthly cost: $2,500

Serena Senior Care in Baja, California, is an excellent choice for expat retirees relocating to Mexico. World-class care services are provided to residents at half the price, which is why many seniors choose this facility. Top highlights of Serena Senior Care facility are that there is a larger nurse-resident ratio and a higher educational level of caregivers per shift. The quality of food, beverages, laundry services, among others, is also pretty much equivalent to the ones in th US.

13. Le Grand Senior Living-Naucalpan de Juárez

Average monthly cost: $2,500

Le Grand Senior Living, located in Naucalpan de Juárez, is a retirement community offering independent living and assisted living options. The facility boasts a "resort-style" living, fully staffed by a professional medical group. Facilities included in their monthly cost are first-contact medical care, 24-hour nursing service, medical intake supervision, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, room service, along with plenty of activities to keep residents busy. On average, living in the facility costs $2,500.

12. Teal Lake & Cottages-Teal Lake

Average monthly cost (Independent Living): $2,345

Average monthly cost (Assisted living): $4,950

Teal Lake & Cottages at Teal Lake is a community offered by Americare Properties, a Nashville-based real estate company. The senior living community offers independent living and assisted living options, with average costs at $2,345 and $4,950, respectively. The charges are all-inclusive and comprise healthcare services, meals and dining, other activities, and room amenities.

11. Mi Casita- Ajijic

Average monthly cost: $2,200

Another renowned retirement facility on Lake Chapala's shores is Mi Casita. Caring, quality caregivers provide services such as feeding assistance, bathing, dressing, personal hygiene, customized diet, and medical records. Attention and specialized advice are also provided to residents through birthday celebrations, movies, music, and other activities.

10. Cielito Lindo Senior Living- San Miguel

Average monthly cost (independent living): $2,000

Average monthly cost (assisted living): $5,000

Situated in the beautiful San Miguel de Allende, Cielito Lindo Senior Living offers its residents independent living and assisted living services. Retirees can personalize their preferred lifestyle based on personal needs and tastes. From recreational activities to nurse assistance, meal services, housekeeping, and laundry, retirees will choose the extent of services they desire and pay a monthly cost against them. The beautiful community is surrounded by lakes, natural beauty, and an ideal climate.

9. The Moon Retirement- Ajijic

Average monthly cost: $1,850

This luxurious retirement facility located in Ajijic, Mexico, is another all-inclusive retirement community in Mexico. Long-term residential rentals are available to retirees over the age of 50. The community features an all-inclusive, hotel-style living with breakfast and dinner, laundry, weekly housekeeping, and most utilities. Studios cost $1,100 on average, while casitas and villas cost $1,600 and $2,600, respectively. The facility also features a gym, a heated pool, and also off-street parking.

8. La Pueblita Assisted Living- Ajijic

Average monthly cost: $1,800

Nestled on the shores of Lake Chapala, La Pueblita Assisted Living is a popular retirement community in Mexico. The facility boasts a stunning natural backdrop of lush green mountains and tranquil blue waters, ideal for retirees seeking a peaceful retirement. As of 2021, La Pueblita requires a one-time entrance payment of $10,000, while monthly payments are around $1,800, on average. Independent living, assisted living, and memory care options are available for occupants who choose to live here.

7. Happiness, Care Residence for Seniors- San Antonio Tlayacapan

Average monthly cost: $1,500

Happiness, Care Residence for Seniors is one of the best senior living centers located in Ajijic and San Antonio. Residents at Happiness live happily (pun intended!) with all the personal attention they get, and the wide array of activities geared to their needs. They offer a wide range of services, including health services and management, nutritional meals with flexible timings, and various social and physical activities. Amenities include security, WiFi, and television.

6. Grupo Ballesol- Colonia El Pueblito

Average monthly cost: $1,500

Located in the exclusive residential area called Colonia El Pueblito, Ballesol is a retirement haven for retirees. Luxury hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and shopping centers can be found here. Grupo Ballesol is an assisted living community within Ballesol, offering 119 suites in a modern facility. Notable features in this private care facility include day centers equipped with abundant facilities that allow reading, singing, dancing, and painting. There are gyms, swimming pools, gardens, a hairdresser, coffee shops, own kitchen, and also delicious meals. On average, it costs $1,500 to live here, with prices increasing depending on the level of care required.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 All-Inclusive Retirement Communities in Mexico.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 All-Inclusive Retirement Communities in Mexico is originally published on Insider Monkey.