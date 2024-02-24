In this article, we will look at the 22 careers with the best job security. We have also discussed some emerging job threats around the globe. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Careers with the Best Job Security.

What is Security in a Career?

Security in a job refers to the assurance of stability, protection, and continuity in one's professional career. It encompasses various aspects such as job stability, financial security, and safeguarding of personal information. A secure career provides a sense of confidence and peace of mind that also minimize risks of unemployment, financial hardships, or privacy breaches.

However, many individuals are not feeling a sense of career stability, with widespread concern about job security prevailing. A survey conducted by BCW across 15 countries, polling 13,488 individuals, revealed that 52% of respondents prioritize job security above all else.

It is also interesting to note that executives tend to show the highest concern regarding job security, as 66% expressed this worry in 2023. Importantly, entry-level workers display the largest spike in anxiety, with a 91% rise compared to the previous year, affecting nearly half of this demographic. Overall, there's a 49% increase in job security apprehension across all surveyed levels, reflecting widespread unease amidst shifting employment landscapes.

Artificial Intelligence: The Dreadful Threat to Job Security

Employees are increasingly apprehensive about the rise of AI in the workplace, fueled by alarming statistics. Reports indicate that AI capabilities have doubled since 2018, with projections suggesting one-third of all jobs could be automated by the mid-2030s. Surveys reveal that 69% of workers fear losing their jobs due to AI growth, while 74% predict AI will render human workers obsolete. This worry is most pronounced in industries like IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. Despite some acknowledging AI's potential benefits, such as improved recruitment processes, the prevailing sentiment among employees is one of concern over job security and the potential displacement of human workers.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s CEO Arvind Krishna has announced a hiring freeze with expectations that around 7,800 positions will be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the near future. Krishna highlighted that approximately 30% of the company's non-customer-facing roles, equating to about 26,000 workers, could be automated within the next five years. This decision follows International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)’s recent reduction of around 5,000 positions in other departments.

Speaking of the company, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) also issued a stringent ultimatum, mandating US managers to report to offices or client locations three days a week, regardless of their current remote work status. Those unable to commute must relocate within 50 miles of an IBM office by August. The directive aims to promote in-person interactions, aligning with CEO Arvind Krishna's emphasis on its productivity benefits. Non-compliant managers face separation from the company, reflecting International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) prioritization of in-office collaboration.

Is AI Creating or Destroying Jobs?

A report by UN emphasized that while automation would impact job quality, job destruction would be limited, particularly in occupations like clerical work, with nearly a quarter of tasks highly exposed and more than half with medium-level exposure. The effects of technology would vary across professions and regions, with higher-income countries experiencing the greatest impact, where 5.5% of total employment is potentially exposed to automation, compared to only 0.4% in low-income countries. Additionally, women would be disproportionately affected due to their overrepresentation in clerical roles, especially in high and middle-income countries.

It is worth mentioning that Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) has recently decided to hire 3,300 new employees which is an active response following its January layoff of 8,000 staffers. This strategic decision indicates a shift towards promoting innovation and sales efforts, particularly in the context of generative AI. The company actively focuses on integrating these cutting-edge features into its products, such as the Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) Data Cloud, demonstrating a proactive approach to staying at the forefront of technological developments.

Furthermore, with plans to restore nearly 40% of the previously downsized workforce, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is actively addressing immediate staffing needs while positioning itself for future growth and innovation.

22 Careers with the Best Job Security

Our Methodology

To list the careers with the best job security, we relied on the growth rates of jobs in the US between 2022 and 2032. The idea is that fastest growing jobs often stem from industries with high demand, innovation, and adaptability. These sectors tend to evolve rapidly, creating ongoing opportunities for skilled workers. By aligning with such growth, individuals can secure employment in dynamic fields less susceptible to automation or outsourcing. Moreover, as industries expand and evolve, job openings increase to meet growing demands and emerging needs. This influx of job opportunities contributes to the security of fastest-growing professions by providing a broader range of employment options. For job growth rates, we relied on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, USA.

22. Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers

Employment Change: 20%

Veterinary assistants support veterinarians in animal care tasks like feeding, grooming, and monitoring health. They assist with procedures and provide basic treatments. They earned a median salary of $34,740 per year in 2022. It is also one of the fastest growing jobs in America.

21. Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers

Employment Change: 20.3%

In 2022, the median salary for software quality assurance analysts and testers in the US was $124,200 per year. Software quality assurance analysts, and testers usually require a bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field like engineering or mathematics.

20. Cooks, Restaurants

Employment Change: 20.4%

Chefs and head cooks earn a median pay of $56,520 annually or $27.17 per hour as of 2022, with a typical entry-level education requirement of a high school diploma or equivalent. They usually gain expertise through at least five years of work experience in related occupations, without formal on-the-job training.

19. Veterinary Technologists and Technicians

Employment Change: 20.5%

The field had 122,900 jobs in 2022, and it's projected to grow significantly by 20.5% from 2022 to 2032, much faster than average, with an estimated employment change of 25,200 over the same period. It is one of the secure jobs that pay well. It is worth noting that healthcare is one of the industries with the most job security.

18. Personal Care and Service Workers, All Other

Employment Change: 20.5%

The mean annual wage for personal care and service workers in the US is $33,580 per year.The top paying states for personal care and service workers are Massachusetts and Connecticut. It is also one of the most in-demand jobs for the future.

17. Taxi Drivers

Employment Change: 20.6%

In 2022, the mean annual wage for taxi drivers in the US is $32,710. The states with the highest employment levels in taxi drivers are Nevada (3,300), New York (1,380), and Wisconsin (1,080).

16. Home Health and Personal Care Aides

Employment Change: 21.7%

Home health and personal care aides provide essential assistance to individuals who need support with daily tasks due to age, illness, or disability. Their responsibilities include helping with personal hygiene, grooming, dressing, and mobility assistance. It is one of the most secure jobs in 2024.

15. Solar Photovoltaic Installers

Employment Change: 22.3%

The mean annual wage for solar photovoltaic installers in the US is $47,970. Michigan and Hawaii are the top paying states for this role. It is one of the most secure jobs for the future.

14. Operations Research Analysts

Employment Change: 22.5%

Operations Research Analysts earn a median salary of $41.21 per hour and usually enter the market with a bachelor's degree. The role is projected to grow with a 22.5% job outlook from 2022 to 2032, resulting in 24,700 new jobs. In 2022, there were 109,900 jobs in this field. It is also one of the fastest growing jobs by 2030.

13. Computer and Information Research Scientists

Employment Change: 22.7%

A degree in computer science can serve as a pathway to well-compensated and highly demanded careers in the expanding tech industry. With technology being one of the most rapidly growing industries and competitive fields, pursuing a master's degree in computer science can help one stand out and lead to a six-figure income. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 22.7% growth in computer and research scientist roles from 2022 to 2032, with a median salary exceeding $136,000.

12. Actuaries

Employment Change: 23.2%

Several in the United States rely on actuaries for risk assessment and financial planning. One example is MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET), a leading insurance provider employing actuaries to analyze mortality, longevity, and other factors crucial for pricing insurance products and managing reserves. Another is American International Group, Inc (NYSE:AIG), a multinational insurance corporation, which heavily relies on actuaries to evaluate risks across various lines of insurance, from property to casualty. The average salary of an actuary in the US is $116,870. It is one of the careers with the most job security right now.

11. Occupational Therapy Assistants

Employment Change: 24.0%

Occupational Therapy Assistants work with Occupational Therapists to aid patients with disabilities or injuries in reclaiming autonomy in their everyday activities. They offer assistance, administer exercises, and track progress. Genesis Rehab Services is one of the top employers for this role in the United States. It is one of the careers with most jobs opportunities.

10. Software Developers

Employment Change: 25.7%

Software developers utilize coding languages such as CSS, HTML, and JavaScript to develop websites or software applications. They may also lead teams during the development process. With the increasing demand for online presence across various industries, software engineers are highly sought after in the job market. Typically, a bachelor’s degree is required for entry into this field. On average, they earn around $145,000 annually, as reported by Indeed.

9. Physical Therapist Assistants

Employment Change: 26.1%

Physical Therapist Assistants (PTAs) work under the supervision of physical therapists to help patients recover from injuries and illnesses. They assist with exercises, massages, and other therapeutic techniques, monitor patients' progress, and educate them on proper techniques for rehabilitation.

8. Physician Assistants

Employment Change: 26.5%

Physician assistants have a median salary of $126,010 in the US. They typically require a master’s degree with no prior related work experience or on-the-job training. With 148,000 jobs in 2022 and a projected 27% growth by 2032, an additional 39,300 positions are expected in this field.

7. Epidemiologists

Employment Change: 26.7%

Epidemiologists investigate patterns and causes of diseases within populations. They collect and analyze data to understand how diseases spread and also help identify risk factors. The base salary for Epidemiologist ranges from $92,069 to $128,602 with the average base salary of $107,358 in the US. It is one of the top 10 careers with the job security. Environmental epidemiologists is one of the fastest growing green jobs in the world.

6. Medical and Health Services Managers

Employment Change: 28.4%

In 2022, Medical and Health Services Managers earned a median salary of $104,830 annually. Entry-level education typically requires a bachelor's degree, with less than five years of related work experience. It is one of the most stable jobs with good pay.

