In this article, we’ll take a look at the 40 Luxury Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, with insights into the recent developments in the luxury goods market. For a quick overview of the top 10 luxury gifts, read 10 Luxury Gifts for Men Who Have Everything.

The luxury goods market is a multi-billion-dollar industry that is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. According to a report by Expert Market Research, the global luxury goods market is poised for impressive growth, projected to grow from $346.19 billion in 2023 to an estimated $510.06 billion by 2032. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

With this increasing demand and growth of the luxury goods market, top luxury brands like Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR), Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), and others are actively taking steps to stay ahead of the competition and capture a wider market share.

In August 2023, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR), the powerhouse behind brands like Kate Spade and Coach, announced the acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), the parent company of iconic brands like Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, for a whopping $8.5 billion. The deal by Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) aims to unite popular luxury brands like Jimmy Choo and Versace under one roof.

By doing this, both companies want to make a major global presence in the competitive luxury market, particularly in Europe, taking on giants like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY). According to Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), together, they’ve made over $12 billion in sales across 75 countries and earned nearly $2 billion in profit last year.

In the news press release, Scott Roe, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, said:

"The acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) accelerates our strategic agenda and represents a significant value creation opportunity. Importantly, this combination is immediately accretive on an adjusted basis and enhances Tapestry’s total shareholder return. This includes more than $200 million in expected run-rate cost synergies within three years of the deal closing. Further, our diversified, strong, and consistent cash flows will allow us to continue to invest in our business and rapidly pay down debt – aligned with our commitment to maintaining an investment grade rating – while returning capital to shareholders, including today’s announced 17% increase in our dividend per share."

The introduction of the Aura Blockchain Consortium shows another significant development in the world of the luxury industry.

In April 2021, renowned luxury fashion brand the Prada Group, in partnership with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Cartier, part of Richemont, created the Aura Blockchain Consortium. Aura Blockchain offers a unique technology that allows consumers to access detailed product histories and authentication, tracking a luxury item's journey from creation to distribution. This groundbreaking collaboration by Prada, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), and other groups aims to enhance customer trust, particularly in the brands' commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Lorenzo Bertelli of Prada Group highlighted the project's focus on customer-centric values and sustainable authentication, marking a new era of trust and innovation in the luxury market​​.

The recent move by Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) to acquire online luxury goods company Farfetch Holdings also marks a notable development in the luxury goods sector.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG), a South Korean retail giant often likened to Amazon, announced to acquire the company for $500 million to further establish its position in the luxury goods market. Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)'s move offers a crucial lifeline to Farfetch, which has been grappling with bankruptcy and a slowing luxury market.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) plans to integrate its logistical expertise into Farfetch's luxury platform, enhancing the global reach of exclusive brands and designers. This acquisition is particularly notable given South Korea's leading status in per-capita spending on personal luxury goods.

These moves reflect a deeper shift in the luxury market. It's becoming more about innovation, customer experience, and sustainable practices, not just exclusive branding. This evolution is what will keep the luxury market vibrant and relevant in the years to come.

40 Luxury Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

A model sporting a traditional watch, highlighting the timeless elegance of the company's watch collections.

Methodology

For the list of 40 luxury gifts for men who have everything, we explored Amazon using specific keywords such as "Luxury gifts for men", "Luxury gifts for men who have everything", and "Luxury gifts for him". To ensure we focused on high-quality luxury items, our search criteria included products with a minimum 4.0-star rating and a price tag of $100 or more. We selected items that had at least 100 reviews, met our rating and price criteria, and represented a variety of categories. Finally, we ranked these items based on the number of reviews, with those having fewer reviews ranking lower and those with the most reviews ranking higher.

So if you’re wondering what to gift to a rich person, here is our list of the 40 luxury gifts for men who have everything, ranked in descending order from 40 to 1.

40 Luxury Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

40. Deco 79 Polystone Leopard Sculpture

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 100

An artistic and unique home decor piece, this leopard sculpture with a faceted diamond exterior makes a bold statement. This is an ideal unusual luxury gift suitable for men with a flair for distinctive and elegant home accents.

39. Versace 'Dylos' Automatic Watch

Current rating on Amazon: 4.3

Current reviews on Amazon: 119

If you’re wondering what men usually like as a gift, a luxury watch might be the answer. Featuring a two-tone premium bracelet with Greek inserts, a stylish blue dial, and automatic movement, this Versace Watch makes an exquisite gift for men who value iconic luxury.

38. Time Resistance Leather Clutch for Men

Current rating on Amazon: 4.4

Current reviews on Amazon: 136

An elegant and versatile handmade clutch crafted from full-grain Italian cowhide leather, ideal for the man who values sophistication and functionality in accessories.

37. Bosca RFID Wallet

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 176

This wallet combines classic style with modern security features like RFID blocking, offering both elegance and protection.

36. Bellroy Work Folio

Current rating on Amazon: 4.1

Current reviews on Amazon: 193

This sleek and functional leather portfolio comes with a zipper closure and compartments for phone, A5 notebooks, pens, cards, and more, making it one of the classy gifts for men who are organized professionals.

35. The Ridge Tungsten Ring

Current rating on Amazon: 4.7

Current reviews on Amazon: 226

This sleek and contemporary ring is crafted from durable tungsten and comes with a high-quality silicone band, perfect for men who prefer minimalist and modern jewelry.

34. BOQUBOO Eye Massager

Current rating on Amazon: 4.2

Current reviews on Amazon: 245

This makes an ideal gift for men who are tech-savvy and health-conscious. Featuring heat and cold therapy and multiple massage modes, it offers ultimate stress relief and eye relaxation.

33. WAY ONE Leather Backpack with Canvas

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 253

This stylish, water-resistant, and durable knapsack with vintage hints is perfect for modern men who appreciate vintage aesthetics. It’s made with washed canvas material and coated with a water-repellent coating, making it a practical choice for everyday use or travel.

32. Versace VE174 Metal Steel Sunglasses

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 329

Versace premium sunglasses not only come with polarized lenses but also feature luxury metal rims to complement your face shape, making them one of the best expensive unique gifts for him.

31. Bose NEW QuietComfort Wireless Headphones

Current rating on Amazon: 4.4

Current reviews on Amazon: 430

These Bluetooth headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation, wireless convenience, and a battery life of up to 24 hours. These premium features make Bose headphones a great gift for music lovers and frequent travelers.

30. Time Resistance Leather Briefcase

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 439

Crafted from Italian full-grain leather, this briefcase is a timeless and elegant choice for the discerning professional looking for durability and style.

29. Luxorro Full Grain Leather Briefcase

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 469

A stylish and durable briefcase made from full-grain leather and solid brass hardware. The vegetable-tanned leather gives it a natural texture and smooth touch, perfect for professional men who value functionality and sophistication.

28. ESNA HOME Luxury Aromatherapy Scented Candle Set

Current rating on Amazon: 4.4

Current reviews on Amazon: 526

This deluxe candle gift set packs travel-friendly scented votive candles, making it a perfect gift for wellness freaks. Each candle features addictive luxe scents with a blend of aromatic essential oils to provide a soothing aromatherapy experience.

27. Gucci Pilot Urban Web Block Aviator Sunglasses

Current rating on Amazon: 4.7

Current reviews on Amazon: 710

These fashion-forward aviator sunglasses from Gucci with plastic frames and aviator frames offer a blend of luxury and contemporary style, ideal for fashion-conscious men.

26. SOLOMARK Newtonian Reflector Telescope

Current rating on Amazon: 4.3

Current reviews on Amazon: 803

Featuring a 1.5X Barlow lens, a smartphone adapter for capturing celestial images, and a 13% T Moon filter for enhanced lunar observation, this professional-grade telescope makes an ideal present for astronomy enthusiasts.

25. MÜHLE RYTMO Pure Badger Razor Shaving Set

Current rating on Amazon: 4.7

Current reviews on Amazon: 928

This luxury shaving set features a classic shaving brush, a safety razor, and a sleek chrome stand to hold the shaving set. The brush head is made from pure badger hair, making it soft on the skin.

24. Gucci Men's Contemporary Sunglasses

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,076

These luxury square sunglasses with acetate frames and rubber temples are ready to complement various face shapes, including oval and round, making them one of the exceptional gifts for him.

23. Kings Loot Slim RFID Blocking Leather Wallet

Current rating on Amazon: 4.3

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,123

Featuring RFID-blocking technology and premium leather make, this sleek and secure wallet makes a practical gift for men who have everything.

22. Maui Jim Lighthouse Polarized Rimless Sunglasses

Current rating on Amazon: 4.5

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,153

These premium sunglasses feature PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, providing enhanced UV protection and contrast with glare-free vision.

21. Citizen Classic Adyssen Eco-Drive Watch

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,168

This high-quality luxury watch comes with a timeless design, sapphire crystal, and eco-drive technology that eliminates the need for battery replacement, making it a perfect gift for eco-conscious men.

20. Hoverpen Interstellar Edition Futuristic Luxury Pen

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,183

Combining cosmic inspiration with precision engineering and exquisite craftsmanship, the Hoverpen Interstellar Edition is a conversation starter, making it an ideal gift for those who value uniqueness and style.

19. BGSD Men Mark Classic Wool Blend Pea Coat

Current rating on Amazon: 4.3

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,185

A timeless and sophisticated wool blend pea coat with polyester insulated lining and pockets, perfect for the stylish man who appreciates classic outerwear that combines warmth and elegance.

18. SEIKO Coutura Perpetual Solar Watch

Current rating on Amazon: 4.5

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,336

Combining elegant design with solar-powered efficiency and the convenience of a perpetual calendar, this SEIKO watch makes a sophisticated gift for modern, eco-conscious men.

17. Bulova Octava Chronograph Quartz Watch

Current rating on Amazon: 4.7

Current reviews on Amazon: 1,849

This premium water-resistant watch with numerous crystal accents and mineral crystals makes a unique luxury gift for men who have everything.

16. POLO RALPH LAUREN Microfiber Plush Robe

Current rating on Amazon: 4.8

Current reviews on Amazon: 2,160

A luxurious and cozy choice that combines the classic elegance of Polo Ralph Lauren, making it a perfect choice for lounging in style and comfort.

15. Guess 45MM Watch

Current rating on Amazon: 4.6

Current reviews on Amazon: 2,196

Guess luxury watch with a chronograph dial, date window, and durable mineral crystals makes a statement piece for fashion-forward men.

14. Noblechairs EPIC Reclining Gaming Chair

Current rating on Amazon: 4.3

Current reviews on Amazon: 2,298

This PU faux leather chair seamlessly combines luxury and ergonomic design, featuring a robust steel frame and a 135-degree reclining capability. Ideal for both gaming and office work, it offers a perfect balance of style and comfort.

13. Cross Century II Gel Ink Rollerball Pen

Current rating on Amazon: 4.7

Current reviews on Amazon: 2,611

This pen, featuring a translucent blue lacquer, is an ideal gift for those who value the art of writing, complete with a luxury gift box for an elegant presentation.

12. Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch

Current rating on Amazon: 4.5

Current reviews on Amazon: 2,699

Offering advanced functionality with Eco-Drive technology and a robust, pilot-inspired design, this watch makes a premium gift for aviation enthusiasts and luxury watch brands lovers.

11. Lincove White Down Cloud Pillow

Current rating on Amazon: 4.4

Current reviews on Amazon: 3,935

Wondering what to buy a man turning 60? This might be one. The cozy sleeping pillow by Lincove combines softness and support with natural Canadian white down, making it a perfect choice for a restful night's sleep.

