50 Perfume Award Winners in the Last 10 Years

Perfumes Are Here To Stay

Perfumes have been a part of the self-grooming tradition for thousands of years. Originating several millennia ago in Mesopotamia, perfumes remain significant to our daily lives today. The Egyptians, Greeks, French, and Arabs all developed their unique versions of fragrances. Perfumes have evolved from simplistic extracts, usually from single flowers, to complex and distinctive undertones and notes. The long and persistent history of fragrances implies their demand is here to stay.

Post-pandemic, people have started to invest more money in self-care and wellness products. There has been an upsurge in sales of perfumes as well. According to an article published by Forbes, Perfume sales increased 6% in 2021 compared to 2019. In 2020, China Briefing claims that China earned $1.76 million from its perfume sales. This massive revenue accounted for only 2.5% of the global perfume market. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, in 2022, the international perfume industry had a market size of $45.85 billion and it is estimated to grow from $48.05 billion in 2023 to $69.25 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.36%.

Perfumes can make a person feel attractive, boost confidence, and leave an impression. Fragrance is associated with better hygiene. People also link scents with memories. Thus, buyers often form an emotional connection with their favorite perfumes. People repurchase the same fragrance over and over again if they have specified it as their signature scent. The perfume brands are adapting to the changing consumer demands. For example, Maison 21G has advanced innovation in the perfume industry by incorporating AI into its product design. Maison 21G enables consumers to make their unique scent. The sustainable brand provides customers with Eaux de Parfum with a minimum of 21% of the concentration. These creative markers set Maison 21G apart from other new brands present in the market.

Notable Names In The Perfume Industry

The fragrance industry is very dynamic and is constantly updating the available options. According to a Forbes interview with Madar, co-founder of Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR), 80% of the newly available perfume options get replaced within 6 months to a year. The perfume industry is full of diverse brands catering to multifarious consumer demands. However, according to an article by the Houston Chronicle, 75% of the entire revenue of the perfume industry comes from the top 50 companies.

One of the most distinguished companies in the perfume industry is Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR). The company develops fragrances for multiple brands, including Jimmy Choo, GUESS, Montblanc, and Coach. By developing a keen understanding of the world of fragrances, the symphony of making fragrances for distinct brands in different geographical regions has been made possible. This knowledge has been one of the main contributors to the booming sales of Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR). The company entered the Chinese market in 2012. The entrance was catalyzed by acquiring a popular Chinese fragrance brand, Anna Sui. In the first quarter of 2023, Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) reported earnings per share of $1.68, outperforming EPS estimates by $0.25. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $311.72 million, up 24.35% year over year.

Another prominent name in the perfume industry is The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was founded in 1946 and is a diverse company with makeup, skincare, haircare, hygiene products, and fragrances. The company produces fragrance products, including perfumes, colognes, and powders. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is another giant in the perfume industry. On May 31, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $2.14 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.20. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.16 billion, up 1.66% year over year and ahead of Wall Street estimates by $32.45 million. The company produces fragrances for brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is also one of the most popular names in the perfume industry. This company makes prestige products like perfumes for brands including Gucci, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein. The company sells its products through third-party distributors in 120 countries.

50 Perfume Award Winners in the Last 10 Years

Our Methodology

For this list, we have considered the perfumes that have won the Fragrance of the Year award from the Fragrance Foundation. The perfume award winners had further distinctions, including Luxury, Prestige, and Popular for both men and women. We have mentioned every men's and women's perfume that won the "Fragrance of the Year" award in the last 10 years.

50 Perfume Award Winners In The Last 10 Years

50. Tom Ford Rive D'ambre By Tom Ford Beauty (2014 Men's Luxury)

Tom Ford Rive D'ambre has been described as a sophisticated and warm scent. This perfume won the Men's Luxury Fragrance of the Year award in 2014.

49. Polo Red By L'Oréal/Ralph Lauren Fragrances (2014 Men's Prestige)

In 2014, the Prestige Fragrance of the Year was Polo Red. Polo Red is a fresh and invigorating perfume.

48. Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Platinum For Him By Victoria's Secret (2014 Men's Popular)

Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Platinum For Him is a musky perfume with notes of vanilla. The scent has been described as masculine and confident.

47. Privé Rose D'arabie By Giorgio Armani (2014 Women's Luxury)

Privé Rose D'arabie was the Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year in 2014. The perfume has a floral and elegant scent with notes of jasmine and rose.

46. Modern Muse Eau De Parfum By Estée Lauder (2014 Women’s Prestige)

Modern Muse Eau De Parfum is a perfume by the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). This perfume has a fresh and floral scent. It won the perfume award for Prestige Fragrance of the Year in 2014.

45. Victoria By Victoria's Secret (2014 Women's Popular)

Victoria is one of the most popular perfumes by Victoria's Secret. It won the perfume award for Most Popular Women's Fragrance of the Year in 2014. It is a feminine, sweet, and fruity fragrance.

44. Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi By Tom Ford Beauty (2015 Men's Luxury)

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi is a refreshing scent with notes of mandarin orange. It won the 2015 Fragrance of the Year award.

43. Dior Homme Eau For Men By Parfums Christian Dior (2015 Men's Prestige)

Dior Homme Eau for Men is a classic scent with notes of sandalwood. This perfume won the fragrance award in 2015.

42. Modern Banana Republic Man (2015 Men's Popular)

Modern Banana Republic is a perfume by Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR). The perfume award winner fragrance has been described as a masculine fragrance with woodsy notes.

41. Tom Ford Velvet Orchid By Tom Ford Beauty (2015 Women's Luxury)

Tom Ford Velvet Orchid has been described as a mysterious fragrance with floral notes. It won the Luxury Fragrance of the Year award in 2015.

40. Giorgio Armani Sì Eau De Parfum By L'Oréal (2015 Women’s Prestige)

Giorgio Armani Sì Eau De Parfum is the Women's fragrance of the year 2015. This award-winning perfume has an elegant scent with floral notes.

39. Taylor Swift Incredible Things By Elizabeth Arden (2015 Women's Popular)

Taylor Swift Incredible Things is a playful and fruity scent. It won the perfume award for Most Popular Women's Fragrance of the Year in 2015. The perfume has notes of peach and vanilla.

38. Tom Ford Venetian Bergamot By Tom Ford Beauty (2016 Men's Luxury)

Tom Ford Venetian Bergamot is the perfume award-winner for 2016 Men's Luxury Fragrance of the Year. It is a refreshing perfume with notes of grapefruits.

37. Dior Sauvage By Parfums Christian Dior (2016 Men's Prestige)

Dior Sauvage is an award-winning perfume and has won the perfume award multiple times in multiple categories. This 2016 Prestige Fragrance of the Year perfume has a spicy and aromatic fragrance. The perfume has been described as masculine and confident

36. Nautica Life Energy (2016 Men's Popular)

Nautica Life Energy is an award-winning perfume that has an invigorating aquatic fragrance with notes of lemon and musk.

35. Tom Ford Noir Pour Femme By Tom Ford Beauty (2016 Women's Luxury)

Tom Ford Noir Pour Femme won the Luxury Fragrance of the Year award in 2016. It has been described as a dark fragrance with notes of amber and leather.

34. Marc Jacobs Decadence (2016 Women's Prestige)

Marc Jacobs Decadence is an award-winning perfume and was named the Prestige Fragrance of the Year in 2016. It is a floral fragrance with notes of plum and vanilla.

33. Victoria's Secret Forever Sexy By Victoria's Secret (2016 Women's Popular)

Victoria's Secret Forever Sexy was the Most Popular Women's Perfume in 2016. It is a playful and sweet perfume with a fruity and floral fragrance.

32. Tom Ford Vert D'encens By Tom Ford Beauty (2017 Men's Luxury)

Tom Ford Vert D'encens has been described as a sensual fragrance with notes of amber and sandalwood.

31. John Varvatos Artisan Blu By Elizabeth Arden (2017 Men's Prestige)

John Varvatos Artisan Blu has been described as a confident perfume with a woody fragrance. It has notes of amber and cedar.

30. Original Penguin Premium Blend By Falic Fashion Group (2017 Men's Popular)

Original Penguin Premium Blend is a refreshing and sophisticated perfume with a woody fragrance. It won the Most Popular Fragrance of the Year award in 2017.

29. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc By Tom Ford Beauty (2017 Women's Luxury)

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is a refreshing scent with notes of jasmine and coconut.

28. Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau De Parfum By Yves Saint Laurent (2017 Women’s Prestige)

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau De Parfum is a feminine scent with fruit and floral notes. In 2017, it won the Women's Prestige Fragrance of the Year award.

27. Sweet Like Candy By Ariana Grande By Luxe Brands (2017 Women's Popular)

Sweet Like Candy By Ariana Grande is a sweet scent with notes of cotton candy and vanilla. It won the award for Most Popular Women's Perfume in 2017.

26. Tom Ford Oud Minérale By Tom Ford Beauty (2018 Men's Luxury)

Tom Ford Oud Minérale is a woody fragrance with notes of sandalwood and musk.

25. Y By Ysl Beauté (2018 Men’s Prestige)

Y is a fruity and refreshing scent with notes of grapefruit. This perfume won the Prestige Fragrance of the Year award in 2018.

24. Tom Ford Fabulous By Tom Ford Beauty (2018 Women's Luxury)

Tom Ford Fabulous was the Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year in 2018. This award-winning perfume has a floral and woody fragrance.

23. Gucci Bloom (2018 Women's Prestige)

Gucci Bloom is an elegant and feminine fragrance. This perfume has notes of jasmine and peony.

22. Chanel Bleu De Chanel By Parfum Chanel (2019 Men's Luxury)

Chanel Bleu De Chanel is a masculine fragrance with notes of lavender and cedar. It won the Fragrance Foundation award in 2019 for Men's Luxury Fragrance.

21. Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum By Lvmh (2019 Men’s Prestige)

Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum has been described as a masculine and confident fragrance with notes of bergamot.

20. Hollister Togetherness By Battallure Beauty (2019 Men's Popular)

Hollister Togetherness is an aquatic fragrance with notes of lemon and musk.

19. Tom Ford Lost Cherry By Tom Ford Beauty (2019 Women's Luxury)

Tom Ford Lost Cherry is a sweet and fruity fragrance with notes of vanilla. This perfume won the award for Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year in 2019.

18. Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne By Jo Malone London (2019 Women's Prestige)

Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne is a herbaceous fragrance with notes of musk. It is an elegant perfume.

17. Ariana Grande Cloud By Luxe Brands Firmenich (2019 Women's Popular)

Ariana Grande Cloud won the award for being the most popular women's perfume in 2019. This perfume has a playful fragrance with dominant notes of cotton candy and vanilla.

16. Dior Sauvage Parfum By Lvmh (2020 Men’s Luxury)

Dior Sauvage is an award-winning perfume described as a confident and masculine fragrance with notes of grapefruit.

15. John Varvatos Jvxnj Silver Edition By Revlon (2020 Men's Prestige)

John Varvatos Jvxnj Silver Edition won the perfume award for Men's Prestige Fragrance of the Year in 2020. It is a confident and woody fragrance.

14. Ysl Libre Eau De Parfum By Ysl Fragrances (2020 Women's Luxury)

Ysl Libre Eau De Parfum is a floral fragrance with citrusy notes. This perfume was named the Luxury Fragrance of the Year in 2020.

13. Lancôme Idôle By L'oréal (2020 Women’s Prestige)

Lancôme Idôle is an award-winning perfume with a floral scent and notes of iris.

12. Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood Eau De Parfum By Estée Lauder Cos. (2021 Men’s Luxury)

Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood Eau De Parfum was created by the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). It has been described as a masculine and sensual perfume with notes of cedar.

11. Dior Homme Eau De Toilette By Parfums Christian Dior (2021 Men’s Prestige)

Dior Homme Eau De Toilette won the perfume award for Prestige Fragrance of the Year in 2021. It is an elegant and classic woody fragrance.

Some of the most prominent names in the perfume industry include Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR), Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

