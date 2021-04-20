Apple debuts incredibly thin iMac with M1 chip

Apple (AAPL) took the wraps off of its latest iMac all-in-one desktops during its virtual "Spring Loaded" product event on Tuesday, April 20. Hosted from the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, the event also saw Apple unveil its latest high-end iPad Pros, along with a new AirTag device for tracking items like lost keys and a new Apple TV 4K.

Apple says the new iMac is built from the ground up around the company's ARM-based M1 chip, and is more powerful than ever. Starting at $1,299 and available for pre-order April 30, the all-in-one is a ludicrous 11.5 millimeters thick, features a 24-inch Retina display, and comes in 7 different colors. A single sheet of glass covers the entire iMac's front panel, while the back gets big bold colors, with matching Apple logos.

Apple unveiled its new iMac at its product event on April 20, 2021. Image: Apple

Apple says the M1 chip was instrumental in ensuring the new iMac is so thin, something the company says it couldn't do with Intel's (INTC) chips. The new iMacs, the company says, are also quiet, at just 10 decibels, thanks to its more efficient processor.

In X-code, Lightroom, and iMovie, the M1 chip is 85% faster than the previous Intel version of the Mac. In Photoshop, meanwhile, the iMac's graphics processing unit is up to 2 times faster. Thanks to the fact that the iMac and iPhone now use similar chip architecture, you'll also be able to run iOS apps on the all-in-one.

The best camera ever in a Mac

The iMac also gets a new larger 1080p camera, for better overall image quality. The M1 chip also provides the camera with image processing software, to up the color and dynamic range of your video. Apple says it's the best camera ever in a Mac. In addition to the camera, the iMac gets a 3-microphone array and more powerful speakers with two woofers and a high-performance tweeter on each side.

The new iMac is incredibly thin. Image: Apple

It also has up to 4 USB-C ports including two thunderbolt ports. Plus, it has support for up to a 6K display, as well as a new magnetic power connector with a woven cable that leads to a power adapter. Your ethernet cable connects to the power adapter to keep your desk less cluttered.

There's a new Magic Keyboard that is color-matched to your iMac with a built-in Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Of course, you'll also be able to get a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad.

The iMac is the fourth Mac in Apple's lineup to get the company's ARM-based M1 chip. The company previously revealed a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the M1.



