'Fortnite Battle Royale' is the game that's taking over the world

‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ is taking over the internet. Here’s everything you need to know about this 1 vs 99 title.

There’s a new gaming craze taking over consoles and PCs across the globe: Epic Games’ “Fortnite.” At some point over the past few months, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the game through friends, family members, rapper Drake’s recent live stream of it or the seemingly endless stream of memes that it’s spawned across social media.

So what is “Fortnite,” and should you give in and check it out yourself? I mean, 45 million people can’t be wrong, right?

‘Fortnite’ 101

“Fortnite” is a game developed by Epic Games, the same company behind such blockbuster franchises as “Gears of War.” The title has been in development since about 2011 and didn’t exactly start out as the experience that millions of people are playing today.

In fact, “Fortnite” was originally meant to be a kind of tower defense-style game, in which you and three other players scrounge for resources and build a structure where you fend off swarms of zombie husks trying to kill you. Think of it as a bizarre mix of “Minecraft” and the zombie mode in “Call of Duty” or “Left for Dead.”

That version of the game is still available, but it’s not what everyone is talking about. That would be the standalone game mode called “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

“Fortnite Battle Royale” debuted in September 2017 and was originally available as an early access game for a small fee, but shortly thereafter was offered as a free-to-play title.

'Fortnite' sees you square off against 99 other players to see who can outlast them all.

It’s important to note that “Fortnite Battle Royale” hit a short time after “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG) was released. “PUBG” helped set the standard for the kind of 1 vs. 99 gameplay that “Fortnite Battle Royale” uses.” In fact, “Fortnite Battle Royale” uses the same basic mechanic, players land on a deserted island en mass and search for weapons and armor, that “PUBG” uses.

“Fortnite Battle Royale,” however, has a much goofier, more cartoonish art style than “PUBG,” which goes for a more realistic look.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t call out the Japanese cult classic movie “Battle Royale” that helped inspire these games. In it a class of students are tasked with hunting down their classmates using any means necessary until only one services. So, not exactly a family-friendly affair.

Of course, a similar concept was used as the backdrop for the hit “Hunger Games” franchise.

“PUBG” saw huge success during its own early access period, at one point selling 20 million copies for about $30 and later held the title of the game with most concurrent players online at once — 3 million users.

One of the chief reasons “PUBG” saw its popularity skyrocket so quickly was because of the way its publisher, PUBG Corporation, seeded the game to streamers on services like Twitch to help expose it to a wide audience.

'Fortnite' features a cartoonish style that makes its violence less realistic and intense.

But “PUBG” has also run into issues with instability and hackers, and streamers slowly began moving over to “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

Playing the game

“Fortnite” is an easy game to understand, and a difficult one to master. You start out inside of a floating party bus attached to a hot air balloon traveling over a massive island. As the bus crosses the island you can choose when to jump and where to land. Picking the right landing spot is paramount, as less populated areas give you a better chance of surviving later into the round, while more populated areas mean you’ll run into other players who can quickly off you.

As the game progresses a ring sets the initial play area that all players must head to. Stay outside of the play area too long, and you’ll see your health drop and eventually die. Moving players into the circle helps keep the game from turning into an endless standoff.