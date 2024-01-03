From AI to flying cars, here’s what to expect at CES 2024

It’s January, and that means the entire tech world, with the notable exception of Apple (AAPL), will soon descend upon Las Vegas for CES 2024. The annual consumer electronics trade show, which runs from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12, serves as a showcase for the biggest technology trends that will likely make their way into our lives.

Over the years that’s included everything from high-end vehicle infotainment systems and 4K, OLED TVs to electric scooters and new computer chips. Of course, there’s also the collection of oddities that flood the show’s various booths and displays. Think talking toilets and forks that tell you if you’re eating too fast.

And CES 2024 looks set to pack even more of the equal parts impressive and downright confounding products that will end up in our living rooms and driveways in the months and years to come. Naturally, Yahoo Finance will be live on the ground in Sin City, weaving through the thousands of attendees to bring you all of the latest news from the big show.

So, what can you expect out of CES 2024? Funny you should ask…

AI will be the talk of the show

The AI revolution that dominated headlines in 2023 will continue to roll on in 2024.You can expect everyone from chip makers and automotive companies to TV manufacturers and more to talk up the benefits of AI during the big show.

One of the biggest themes is likely to be based around the AI PC. AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Qualcomm (QCOM) have each debuted their own AI PC chips in recent months, with Intel showing off its Core Ultra AI PC processors in December.

The idea behind AI PCs is to add AI processing capabilities to laptop and desktop chips so that users can run AI applications on their own computers rather than in the cloud. The thinking is that if you need to run sensitive data like personal information or corporate files through an AI program, doing so on your computer is safer than sending them up to the cloud.

But beyond that, companies are still trying to figure out how AI PCs will benefit most people. During Intel’s December AI Everywhere event, company representatives said that it’ll be up to developers to come up with new apps and programs that take advantage of new AI PC features.

Chip makers won’t be the only companies focusing on AI. Automakers, retailers, and home appliance manufacturers will undoubtedly explain how they’re using AI to power their latest and greatest products.

AI will likely be so ubiquitous at CES 2024 that it’ll be strange if a company doesn’t mention the technology. Heck, Samsung says that it’s bringing AI to its kitchen appliances, including its refrigerators.

More cars than a dealership

It’s cliche to say that CES is as much a car show as it is a technology event. Automakers from across the world pack the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center with their hottest cars, trucks, SUVs, and, occasionally, flying cars, filling the air with the smell of fresh rubber and the promise of a future where you can watch TV while your vehicle chauffeurs you around town.

In past years companies ranging from Ford (F) and BMW to Hyundai (HYMTF) and Chevy (GM) have debuted new in-car technologies designed to improve the driving experience. Last year BMW revealed a concept for a customizable kind of paint job that you can adjust at any time. That same year, Sony (SONY) and Honda (HMC) unveiled their concept car AFEELA. This year Sony Honda Mobility will be back with a prototype of the AFEELA.

As for the flying cars, Uber (UBER) and Hyundai teamed up to announce their flying taxi at CES 2020. This year Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility company, Supernal, will take the wraps off of its electric vertical takeoff and landing [eVTOL] vehicle complete with a vertiport exhibit that will showcase how passengers will ride in the flying concept.

TVs get smarter and brighter

TVs are a mainstay of CES. They’re also my favorite part of the show. Where else can you see every next-generation television you’ll beg your spouse to get in one place?

The biggest trend in TVs is microLED technology, which promises the color of OLED sets with the brightness of LED systems. So far, however, those TVs have been incredibly expensive, with prices in the tens of thousands of dollars. But that’s expected to come down over time, and could eventually become relatively affordable for the average consumer.

TVs are also getting more AI capabilities, as well. LG announced on Jan. 3 that its latest OLED TVs will feature updated AI processors that improve image and sound quality. The company also said that its wireless television, which it debuted at CES 2023, will now be available with a smaller 65-inch screen. There’s also a larger 97-inch model that, well, just won’t fit in my Queens apartment.

Lots of weird and wild products

One of the best parts of CES is seeing so many wild, attention-grabbing products in one place. Some of them are practical, like leak detectors for under your kitchen sink and Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometers that send you an alert on your phone when your steak is ready. Some aren’t so practical; I’m looking at you electric roller skates.

I’ve seen more weird gadgets and gizmos over the years than I can count, and CES 2024 will be no different. And I’ll be bringing you all of that and more when the big show kicks off. Stay tuned.

