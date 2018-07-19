These gorgeous analog watches have a secret

Here’s what’s great about smartwatches and fitness watches: They put text messages and notifications right on your wrist. They motivate you to be healthier.

Here’s what’s not great about them: Their screens are blank until you lift your arm a certain way, they have terrible battery life, and they look nerdy.

Watchmakers have been turning wristwear into art for 100 years. Why couldn’t somebody put the same smarts into a gorgeous analog watch — with hour and minute hands — to give us the best of both worlds? Fitness tracking, notifications, and a phone app like a smartwatch; long battery life, good looks, and physical hands like an analog watch.

Somebody has. Actually, at least four somebodies. I’ve spent the last month strapping good-looking hybrid watches onto my arm: The Fossil Q Commuter, Mondaine Helvetica 1, Nokia Steel HR, and Garmin Vivomove HR.

From left: Fossil Q Commuter, Mondaine Helvetica 1 Smart Watch, Nokia Steel HR, and Garmin Vivomove HR. More

It’s kind of wonderful to be able to check the time anytime — say, when your hand’s motionless on the steering wheel — without having to make some weird wrist movement. It’s great that these watches set themselves when you change time zones. It’s fantastic to get compliments on your watch’s looks — which, trust me, doesn’t happen with most smartwatches.

Unfortunately, you sacrifice a lot of features along the way. Only one of these models is fully fitness featured.

Fossil Q Commuter ($95 to $175)

Fossil (FOSL) offers an enormous array of hybrid smarwatch/fashion watches. Or, rather, it’s the same watch over and over again, in different colors and styles. Me, I’m nuts about the Navy Leather (top right).

The Fossil Q Commuter comes in all kinds of designs. More

I should warn you, though: This is a big, chuncky watch (42 mm). It’s not for the faint of wrist.

You never have to recharge these watches. Each has a regular watch battery that lasts a year. A year! Take that, Apple (AAPL) “One-Day” Watch!

The Fossil is water-resistant down to 165 feet, so you can wear it while you swim, scuba dive, or take really deep showers.

It takes standard watchbands, too, so you can equip yours with whatever look you want.

But the Q Commuter has no screen. So how is it supposed to alert you of incoming texts and calls?

Well, it vibrates, of course. And if the call or text comes from one of your 12 favorite people (which you’ve set up in the phone app), the hands visibly, swiftly move to the corresponding number on the dial — something you’ve probably never seen before. Not ideal, but better than nothing.

There’s a smaller dial, called the subeye. The right half shows your current step count, expressed as a percentage of your daily goal. The left half — well, see below.

The watch has three buttons on the right edge. Using the app, you can program each of the buttons to do one of these cool things:

Remote shutter. Fire your phone’s camera by remote control. Handy selfies!

Fire your phone’s camera by remote control. Handy selfies! Control music. Play/Pause, Volume Up, or Volume Down.

Play/Pause, Volume Up, or Volume Down. Find your phone. Makes your phone beep from under the cushions.

Stopwatch. Both hands whirl into alignment and vibrate, the watch’s way of saying, “Press the button again to start ticking off stopwatch seconds!”

Both hands whirl into alignment and vibrate, the watch’s way of saying, “Press the button again to start ticking off stopwatch seconds!” Show commute time. Shows, using the hands, how long it will take you to get to your office address (which you’ve specified in the app).

Shows, using the hands, how long it will take you to get to your office address (which you’ve specified in the app). Show the date. The hands whirl to today’s date. (The numbers of the month appear in tiny digits around the edge of the dial.)

This is how the Fossil tells you today’s date. The subeye hand points to “DATE”; the main hands point to “18,” as in July 18. More

