What Makes Generac Holdings (GNRC) an Investment Choice?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 10.46% gross and 10.22% net of fees compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The firm views the performance in many respects as evidence of the stability of its investment approach in the face of frequent and significant market swings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy featured stocks such as Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is a power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power product manufacturer and supplier. On February 20, 2024, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) stock closed at $114.39 per share. One-month return of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was 1.08%, and its shares lost 3.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a market capitalization of $6.879 billion.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is the leading brand for a wide range of power equipment including standby generators for homes and backup power for commercial and industrial markets. Generac is uniquely positioned due to its scale–it’s the largest manufacturer in the U.S. and has the largest dealer/distributor network with 75% market share in the residential business and elevated market share in commercial/industrial depending on the end market. Generac was previously held in the U.S. SMID strategy prior to exiting the position in 2021 due to concerns around the supply chain and a wider range of potential outcomes given a surge in demand through the pandemic. Since then, earnings have declined as pandemic era pull-forward demand normalized and the valuation is far more attractive. We believe long-term earnings per share (EPS) growth is in the mid to high teens but that EPS will grow significantly faster over the next two years as margins inflect post COVID re-set—something we are already observing in the business fundamentals."

Story continues

A closeup of a technician controlling a power generation facility.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was held by 34 hedge fund portfolios, same as 34 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in another article and shared Artisan Small Cap Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.