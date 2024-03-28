Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

Reuters
·1 min read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to provide a $1.52 billion loan guarantee to help Holtec International restart a nuclear power plant in Michigan.

- Shares of former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company, Trump Media continued to surge on Wednesday, extending the gains on its first official trading session on the Nasdaq.

- A man went on a stabbing rampage in a residential neighborhood in Northern Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, killing four people and wounding seven in an attack that included a home invasion and involved multiple crime scenes.

- Under the collapsed Baltimore bridge, divers on Wednesday morning found the bodies of two men, the first victims to be recovered during a two-day search. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

