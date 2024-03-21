Uber CEO Wants To Convince Riders To 'Share A Vehicle With Another Person' But Recent Safety Concerns Alarm Riders

At South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi outlined his vision for the company's future. While the company aims for growth, recent safety concerns have cast doubts on the viability of its latest initiative.

Khosrowshahi highlighted Uber’s desire to expand its user base beyond the middle and upper classes, emphasizing affordability as a key focus. To achieve this, Uber intends to promote shared rides among passengers to lower costs, tapping into a demographic willing to sacrifice some convenience for savings.

"There's a certain percentage of consumers who are willing to give up a little bit of convenience in a ride with someone else in the car in order to save some money, and we really have to push that because we want to get Uber to be more affordable to many, many more people around the world," Khosrowshahi told Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

Shared rides are commonplace in many countries with large vehicles accommodating 14 to 22 riders.

After pausing shared rides in 2020 because of the pandemic, Uber returned UberX Share in 2022. By taking a shared rider, single riders can save up to 20% off the total fare if they're matched with a co-rider along the way.

The allure of reduced fares through shared rides is tempered by recent incidents that have shaken rider confidence. In the past few weeks, there have been multiple instances of riders facing fearful situations.

Last month, an Uber driver fled a traffic stop with a passenger onboard, leading to charges of aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest and traffic violations.

In another alarming incident earlier this month, an Uber was involved in a hit-and-run while carrying a family of passengers. The Uber driver chased the truck then crashed, severely injuring a 3-year-old who died on March 14.

As Uber pushes for increased ride-sharing, these incidents highlight the importance of addressing safety concerns. Riders are understandably wary of sharing vehicles with strangers, particularly in light of recent events. Balancing affordability with passenger safety will be crucial for Uber’s success as it navigates these challenges and seeks to broaden its user base.

