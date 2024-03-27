Should you use one credit card for everything?

Cash back. Airline miles. Points. Travel insurance. Airport lounges. When it comes to credit cards, the rewards and benefits can be extensive, and they can vary significantly between cards. The credit card industry is saturated with options, and keeping track of different cards and rewards programs can be overwhelming.

If you value simplicity, using one credit card for everything can make sense. But if your goal is to maximize your rewards, juggling more than one card will help you get the most value from your purchases.

Pros of using one credit card for everything

Most credit card users have more than one card. According to Experian, one of the three big credit bureaus, the average number of cards per person was 3.84 as of 2021, the last reported data.

However, switching to just one primary card for all of your purchases has some advantages:

1. You can easily manage your spending and review your charges

If you use one card for all of your transactions, from groceries to car insurance payments, managing your spending is easy. You can review a single credit card statement and see all of your spending for the month. Many credit card companies will even categorize your spending so you can quickly see where you spend the most money.

With just one credit card to manage, you also will be able to catch unauthorized charges more quickly. That's a huge benefit since you're not liable for more than $50 of charges as long as you notify the credit card issuer that your information was compromised.

2. It reduces the mental load

You've likely seen the stories of credit card churners who score huge benefits by using multiple credit cards. But to maximize rewards like that, you need to maintain complex systems. You have to remember each card's spending categories and track rotating categories that change from month to month; successful credit card churning often involves detailed spreadsheets and requires you to be highly organized.

If you instead rely on just one credit card, you don't have to do all that work.

For example, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a popular flat cash-back card. You can earn up to 2% cash back on every purchase (1% when you make the purchase and another 1% when you pay it off). If you spend $3,000 with your card, that means you'd earn up to $60 in cash-back rewards, all without all the headaches of credit card churning.

3. It's easier to qualify for new cardmember bonuses

Depending on your spending, switching to just one credit card for everything could be a financially clever choice.

By using one card, it will be easier to meet the spending requirements for a new cardmember bonus offer than if you were managing several cards at once.

For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers new cardmembers the chance to earn 60,000 bonus points if they spend at least $4,000 on new purchases within three months of account opening. If you have multiple credit cards that you use for different purchases, you may struggle to meet that spending requirement. But if you switch to using the Sapphire Preferred for all of your transactions, you can meet it more easily.

4. You minimize fees

If you have multiple credit cards, you may have to pay multiple annual fees, adding hundreds to your overall cost. By sticking to one card, you'll pay just one annual fee (and there are plenty of fee-free cards, too!), helping you save money.

Cons to a single card strategy

Although using one credit card for every purchase can be a good strategy for some, it's not the best approach for everyone. There are some disadvantages to the single credit card strategy:

1. You may earn less overall rewards

By using one credit card, you could miss out on a higher rewards rate on select purchases.

For example, let's say you spend $3,000, broken into the following categories:

$1,000 at restaurants

$1,000 on flights and hotel accommodations

$500 on gas

$500 on clothing and entertainment

As mentioned above, if you used the Citi Double Cash Card for your purchases, you'd earn $60 in rewards. But here’s how much you could earn by using other cards for some of your purchases:

You use the Discover it® Cash Back card and earn 5% cash back on the $1,000 you spent at restaurants: $50 in rewards

You use the Chase Freedom Flex® card and earn 5% cash back on the $1,000 you spent on travel: $50 in rewards

You use the American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Card and earn 3% cash back on the $500 you spent on gas: $15 in rewards

You use the Citi Double Cash Card and earn 2% cash back on the $500 you spent on clothing and entertainment: $10 in rewards

In total, using multiple cards would allow you to earn $125 in rewards — more than double what you'd get using one flat-rate card. Dealing with the hassle of managing several cards at once could be worth it to earn the higher rewards.

2. You could miss out on added benefits and protections

Keeping track of just one card may be convenient, but you could be missing out on valuable benefits and protections. Added benefits, such as travel insurance, extended warranty protection, and even cell phone insurance, are available with some cards.

It may be a good idea to have a primary card you use for most purchases, but keep another one handy that offers those benefits and use it when you need it. For example, you may use a travel credit card when booking a vacation to take advantage of travel interruption or cancellation insurance or car rental coverage.

3. There’s a security risk

By using just one card, there’s a risk of losing access to credit. If your card is stolen and needs to be canceled, you could be left without a payment method until a new one arrives.

Even if you intend to use only one card, having a backup that you use occasionally to keep active can ensure you have a card in an emergency.

Making the most of your credit cards

Navigating the world of credit cards can be challenging, and if you're looking to simplify your finances, using one credit card for everything can make sense. But if you want to earn every cash-back dollar or airline mile you can, keeping a few cards handy will help you maximize your rewards and get more value from every purchase.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.