From Nvidia's new chip to Reddit's IPO: What you missed this week

It's been a busy week at Yahoo Finance -- as investors digested the new AI chip announcement from Nvidia (NVDA), the latest decision from the Federal Reserve, Reddit's initial public offering (RDDT), and so much more.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Blackwell AI platform Monday evening in a highly anticipated keynote address, but with optimism so high, the stock came under pressure in reaction to the news. But several other partnerships were announced, lifting other stocks such as Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and Synopsys (SNPS).

As for the Federal Reserve, the central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected, and the FOMC's projections showed officials still see three rate cuts for the remainder of the year.

Yahoo Finance also hit the road, as Julie Hyman traveled to Houston for the energy industry's top conference, CERAWeek by S&P Global. She sat down with key leaders in the sector, including ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods (XOM) and Occidental's Vicki Hollub (OXY). Brad Smith got the pulse of what's happening in crypto at the Bitcoin Investor Day as bitcoin (BTC-USD) faced wild price volatility. Skybridge Founder Anthony Scaramucci and Pomp Investments' Anthony Pompliano gave their perspectives on investing in the space.

Finally, in the season 2 premiere of Next, Madison Mills takes a closer look at how retailers are using artificial intelligence to fight organized theft.