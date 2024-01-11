In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 best wines under $250. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global wine market, the trends of global wine consumption, sustainable winemaking in the United States, and long-term prospects of sustainable viniculture, and go directly to 5 Best Wines Under $250.

Wine culture is almost as old as civilization itself, with the drink always enjoying significant spiritual importance in human history. In Greek mythology, Dionysus was the wandering god who discovered the vine and taught men the art of vinification. Wine was the staple around which Greek philosophy, art, poetry, religion, music, and political life revolved. The ancient Egyptians also reserved wine for religious rituals, believing the 'spirit' brought one into communion with the gods. It was also offered to the dead for their afterlife and the deceased would often have five different types of wine in their burial chambers – even Tutankhamun was buried with fine white wines. In the same way, on the other side of the world, the Chinese revered Yidi, the god of wine and alcohol, who created the beverage as a gift to the emperor.

As it stands, the religious significance of the fermented tipple didn’t perish along with the ancients, but it is still an important symbol in Christian tradition today. Wine is a constant in Christianity – it is said to be a gift of God to humanity, it’s in the Last Supper, it symbolizes Christ’s blood, and it is used in modern rituals.

Global Wine Market:

Wine is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Wine Producing Countries in the World – the global wine market was valued at $441.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $698.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Wine is gaining huge popularity among millennials and youngsters, owing to its refreshing appeal and low ABV offerings. The rising demand for premium and luxury wines, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of wine, and growing popularity of wine tourism are some of the key factors driving the growth of the wine market.

Trends of Global Wine Consumption:

The global wine consumption in 2022 was estimated to be at 232 million hectoliters, marking a decrease of 1% compared to the previous year. Since 2018, wine consumption around the world has decreased at a regular rate. This negative trend can be mainly attributed to the decline in China’s consumption, which has lost an average 2 million hectoliters per year since 2018. The drop was further accentuated in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, which negatively affected many large wine markets.

In 2022, the war in Ukraine and the associated energy crisis, together with the global supply chain disruptions, led to a spike in costs in production and distribution. This has resulted in a significant increase in wine prices for the consumers.

Sustainable Winemaking in the United States:

When we talk about sustainable winemaking, it is usually about the entire process and not just the additives at the end. There has been a concerted effort across the entire wine industry to transition towards biodiversity and organic farming. This means no pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers, and an all-around effort to promote a variety of plant life in the vineyard. In short – growing grapes in a way that is harmonious with nature. This is an approach that a massive amount of wine producers have embraced.

Based in California, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) makes wines and calls itself a manufacturing company, agricultural company, and marketing company all rolled into one. As one of North America’s premier producers, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is dedicated to implementing responsible, sustainable practice in its vineyards. The portfolio releases an annual report that summarizes its continued efforts to improve its environmentally focused practices at its vineyards and wineries. The company has earned several key certifications, including LEED Gold certification at Goldeneye Winery, California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) certification for the estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan, and Fish Friendly Farming (FFF) certification at all of its North Coast Estate vineyards.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) ranks among the 12 Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

Similarly, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is a leading premium wine company with a widely admired portfolio that includes Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Blackstone, Estancia, Ravenswood, and more. It was announced last year that the company’s renowned To Kalon Vineyard has achieved organic certification through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), the first organic certifying agency in the U.S. Located in Napa’s Oakville appellation, To Kalon Vineyard has been farmed organically for the past three years and meets rigorous standards around the use of renewable resources and conservation of soil and water. This achievement accelerates Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s deep commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy while improving the health and sustainability of the land for future generations.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is counted among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Long-Term Prospects of Sustainable Viniculture:

The sustainability efforts over the last decade have amounted to a staggering investment by the wine industry – in cash terms, but also in time and intellectual energy. However, its reward in the consumer marketplace has been mixed. Consumers feel good about the idea of sustainability in the products they buy, but appear to be less keen on paying a premium to acquire them.

Which begs the question – if sustainability struggles to justify its premium pricing in good times, what happens when inflation and energy costs are decimating consumers’ spending power? Will sustainability, to draw on an old environmentalist analogy, go the way of the dodo?

From the evidence at hand, the impact of either an upcoming recession or a significant slowdown in growth in major economies may reduce desire for sustainable products. However, in the long term, the long-run demographic and lifestyle trends are acting as positive tailwinds for sustainable winemaking.

Desire to buy wine that is billed as sustainable shows a stark generational divide between younger consumers, those typically in their 20s and 30s, who are strongly motivated to buy in the category, and older consumers, in their 50s or 60s and beyond, who are largely unmoved by sustainability claims. These older drinkers currently dominate most major developed markets in terms of volumes consumed, and they also tend to be, in general, much more price-conscious.

Wind the clock forward 5 or 10 years and these younger consumers will be entering their main wine drinking years, and their desires and tastes will start to dominate the category. If they can carry a positive view of sustainable wine into this era, their behavior may fundamentally shift sustainable wines into a more mainstream position within the category.

If you’re also interested in the Best Cheapest Red Wines on the market, here are the 20 Best Red Wines Under $50.

With that said, here are the Greatest Wines Under $250.

15 Best Wines Under $250

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we referred to sources such as VinePair, WinePros, Liquor, Reddit etc., looking for the Highest Quality Wines Under $250. We picked wines that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two wines had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

Note: Prices have been sourced from multiple sources, including Wine-Searcher, Total Wine & More etc. As wine prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15. Bollinger La Grande Année Brut 2002

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $233

La Grande Année Brut 2002 is a stunning edition of one of the great vintage Champagnes that sees immense power and freshness carry the inherent complexity that is the cornerstone of the Bollinger style. This vintage is entirely fermented in oak barrels and is produced from thirteen crus – 95% Grand Cru and 5% Premier Cru.

Bollinger is more than just a fancy wine brand, and since its inception, the Champagne house has been committed to sustainability and responsible farming. In 2012, the house was the first in France to be certified as “High Environmental Value”. Two years later, it made history again by becoming the first to receive a certification in sustainable viticulture in Champagne. With annual production of over 3 million bottles, Bollinger is one of the Best-Selling Champagne Brands in the World.

14. Paul Jaboulet Aine La Chapelle Hermitage 2017

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $198

One of the richest wines under $250, the 2017 Hermitage La Chapelle comes from the firm’s vineyards on the western half of the Hermitage slope, primarily Le Méal, but with substantial contributions from Les Rocoules and Les Bessards. Fresh, vibrant, and layered, with a flamboyant style that's already almost impossible to resist, this is a gorgeous wine that will keep for 3+ decades.

13. Achaval Ferrer Finca Altamira Malbec 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $123

Hailing from Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, the Achaval-Ferrer Finca Altamira Malbec 2018 is an intense but detailed wine that was aged for 15 months in French oak barrels. This wine is perfect for drinking now or to be stored in the cellar for 20 years.

Long considered one of Argentina’s leading wineries, Achaval Ferrer has now consolidated their place and reputation in the exclusive global fine wine market. The wine made from this vineyard was the first in Argentina to be awarded five stars from Decanter Magazine and was a fundamental turning point in the estate's history.

This 2018 vintage by Achaval Ferrer is counted among the Best Red Wines Between $100-150.

12. Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $104

Grown on the rocky slopes of Mt. Veeder and aged in oak for 22 months, the 2018 is mountain Cabernet at its finest. A blend of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6.5% Cabernet Franc, 3% Merlot, 1.5% Petit Verdot, and 1% Malbec, this wine possesses tremendous depth and tons of personality.

Founded in 2007, Mt. Brave winery is a tribute to those who settled the rugged terrain of Mt. Veeder in the Napa Valley during the 1800s.

11. GAJA Rossj-Bass Chardonnay 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $94

First produced in 1988, GAJA Rossj-Bass is a blend of Chardonnay (95%) and Sauvignon Blanc (5%) from the Treiso and Serralunga vineyards in Italy. Named for Angelo Gaja's younger daughter Rossana, this golden wine has a fine aroma of citrus fruit and flowers with a hint of honey.

Located in Piedmont in northwestern Italy, the GAJA is widely considered to be one of the greatest wineries in the world. To fully realize their vision, all GAJA wines are produced exclusively from grapes grown in estate-owned vineyards.

This 2019 Chardonnay is one of the Best White Wines Under $250.

10. Château Cos d'Estournel 2003

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $223

This 15,000-case cuvée is a blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 27% Merlot, 2% Petit Verdot, and 1% Cabernet Franc. With extraordinary richness, full body, and remarkable freshness, elegance, and persistence, this is one of the finest wines ever made by this estate.

The estate is one of the most consistently performing higher ranked Crus and the introduction of such innovations as gravity-controlled cellars will keep this fantastic wine at the forefront for years to come.

The 2003 Château Cos d’Estournel is placed among the Best Wines Under $500.

9. Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Spatlese 2008

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $207

The Rieslings from Egon Müller are widely recognised as amongst the very best in Germany today. Their wines from the Scharzhofberger and later from the Wiltinger braune Kupp are revered the world over. Spicy in the mouth, this wine has plenty of peach, white flowers, and green pear, with a little bitter pear skin on the finish.

8. Château Calon-Ségur 2016

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $177

Château Calon Ségur is a Saint-Estèphe Grand Cru Classé, one of the most famous and sought after of this beautiful appellation. A monumental wine in the making, the 2016 Calon-Ségur is a blend of 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot, 18% Cabernet Franc, and 2% Petit Verdot, aged in 100% new French oak barrels for 20 months. Even with all of its intensity, this expression is distinguished by its sense of freshness, lift, and nuance, much of which comes from the Cabernet Franc in the blend. This incredible Bordeaux wine is a no-brainer for your cellar.

7. Alpha Omega Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $150

This 2019 CS is a larger production offering blended with tiny amounts of Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Merlot, aged in French oak for 18 months. Deep garnet-purple in color, this wine offers up blackcurrant pastilles, plum preserves, and baked blackberry notes with touches of tobacco leaf and stewed black tea.

Founded in 2006, Alpha Omega is a family-owned, boutique winery in Rutherford, the heart of Napa Valley.

6. Smith-Madrone Cook’s Flat Reserve 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $217

Very dark in color with a deep, dark aroma to match, this 2019 vintage is a high quality blend of 90% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Cabernet Franc, aged for 18 months in 100% new French Oak barrels. This is a splendid wine, filled with riches that can only add luster to the wonderful achievements of Smith-Madrone’s Cook’s Flat Reserve line-up.

Cook’s Flat Reserve represents the family-owned Napa Valley winery’s uncompromising pursuit of perfection in winemaking. Each bottle is numbered and tissue wrapped with a copy of the U.S. Land Office patent which was signed by President Chester A. Arthur, granting ownership of the land to George Cook. This name was picked in tribute to George Cook, the first owner of the property and the person who originally planted the vines there in the 1880s.

At $217 a bottle, the 2019 Smith-Madrone’s Cook’s Flat Reserve is a Great Value Wine for the Money.

