20 Countries That Have the Most Job Opportunities for Foreigners

Foreigners come to the United States for work through different immigration pathways and visa programs.

Foreigners come to the United States for work through different immigration pathways and visa programs. In 2019, the US hosted 44.9 million immigrants, many of whom entered through family reunification, employment-based visas, or refugee/asylee status. The majority of immigrants were naturalized citizens, while others held temporary work visas like H-1B, L-1, or seasonal worker visas.

The diversity visa lottery program also provides opportunities for immigrants from countries with lower historical immigration rates. Furthermore, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) has allowed certain undocumented immigrants who arrived as children to work legally in the US.

The United States attracts foreign workers owing to its strong economy and job market. With one in seven residents being immigrants and a wide range of industries employing them, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and construction, the US offers a plethora of employment prospects.

Moreover, immigrants also contribute largely to the US economy by paying billions in taxes and generating business income. This economic dynamism, along with the different immigration channels available, continues to make the US a desirable destination for foreigners looking for work opportunities.

The two most promising companies for foreigners are Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO)

We say Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) because many of its arms including Amazon Web Services Inc sponsor H1B visas by filing Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) with the US Department of Labor. In fiscal year 2023, they have so far submitted 2,993 LCAs, with an approval rate of approximately 99%. This means they successfully obtained certification for the employment of foreign workers.

Apart from visa sponsorships, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is generally well-committed to its employee satisfaction. For example, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced investing £170 million ($207 million) in pay raises for its 75,000 frontline staff in the UK. Starting from October 15, the minimum starting pay will rise by at least £1 ($1.22) per hour to £11.80 - £12.50 ($14.40-$15.25), depending on location. By April next year, pay rates will further increase to £12.30 - £13 per hour. These increments translate into a 20% increase in minimum starting pay in two years and a 50% increase since 2018.

Even financially, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has demonstrated great financial performance in its fiscal second quarter, reporting a high increase in net sales that totalled $134.4 billion. This marks an 11% year-over-year growth from the $121.2 billion in Amazon Q2 sales in the previous year. In fact, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s online stores, which comprise 39.4% of its total sales, showed a 4.2% growth.

Additionally, Amazon Business, one of its fastest-growing segments, reported $35 billion in annualized gross sales, serving over 6 million customers. This financial performance emphasizes Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s dominant position in the marketplace and its strategic investments, which now include its increasing focus on AI. To read more about Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) as an e-commerce giant, check out our article on countries with the largest e-commerce industry.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Among our top contributors were insurance company American International Group (AIG), auto retailer CarMax and global online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon’s management team has been working to improve retail profitability, and Q1 results showed progress. In the case of Amazon’s web services (AWS), the market has shifted its focus from where growth will bottom in the near term to how AI can help accelerate the adoption of public cloud services in the future. We believe Amazon’s competitive advantages will continue to grow and that the business has the potential to grow faster than the overall economy in the coming years.”

On the other hand, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO), a Cleveland-based arc welding equipment producer, has achieved a remarkable feat by avoiding layoffs for over 70 years. While the exact date of their last layoff remains uncertain, they attribute this achievement to their unconventional system known as "the Program." This system allows the company to adjust employee hours based on company demand, ensuring that layoffs are virtually impossible. Although implementing this approach can be challenging and demanding for employees, it has garnered considerable interest from other companies looking for alternatives to the prevalent layoff culture in the US workforce.

In 2022, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) reported $3.8 billion in revenue and employed 3,000 non-unionized workers in Ohio, with an average income of $93,470. This starkly contrasts the frequent layoffs afflicting many US businesses, as around 1 million Americans lose their jobs each month due to different economic factors. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO)’s strategy, rooted in a trust-based relationship between employers and employees, aims to provide continuous employment while emphasizing that treating all workers with dignity, security, and stability is essential for maximum industry efficiency. While the approach comes with limitations like occasional income fluctuations during economic downturns, it has proven effective in maintaining job security and stability for its workforce, both domestic and foreign.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) is also one of the 10 Best 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Stocks To Buy.

20 Countries That Have the Most Job Opportunities for Foreigners

Methodology

To compile a list of countries that have the most job opportunities for foreigners, we have primarily considered average skill shortage percentages. The rationale behind this approach is that countries experiencing higher labor shortages are more inclined to hire foreign workers to bridge employment gaps, thereby increasing opportunities for foreigners. However, in instances where multiple countries share similar labor shortage rates, we have turned to World Bank data on unemployment rates as a secondary factor. Consequently, the ranking is primarily based on labor shortages, with countries with lower unemployment rates receiving higher rankings in cases of similar labor shortage percentages. To read more about unemployment rates, check our article on countries with the lowest unemployment rates in the world.

Here is a list of countries that have the most job opportunities for foreigners.

20. Japan

Average Skill Shortage: 78%

Unemployment Rate: 2.6%

A survey found that 86% of municipalities in Japan are looking for more foreign workers. Japan's aging population and labor shortages have prompted a push for this need. Different industries in Japan like education, healthcare, and technology, are actively recruiting foreign workers to fill these gaps. It is also one of the top countries for engineering.

19. Canada

Average Skill Shortage: 79%

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

Canada is considered a country with abundant job opportunities for foreigners owing to their proactive immigration policies. The Canadian government is actively welcoming large numbers of immigrants to address labor shortages, especially in critical sectors like healthcare and skilled trades. It is one of the best countries to live and work.

18. Australia

Average Skill Shortage: 79%

Unemployment Rate: 3.7%

Australia is becoming a top choice for job opportunities among foreigners due to its proposed immigration policy changes. These include plans to increase pay for incoming temporary visa holders and an overall immigration system update. Specific visa programs like the Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage Visa are designed to lure highly skilled professionals. It is one of the countries that have the most job opportunities for foreigners.

17. Spain

Average Skill Shortage: 80%

Unemployment Rate: 13%

Spain is attractive for foreigners seeking jobs as it has a vast job market, especially in tourism, agriculture, and service industries. It is one of the hardest working countries in the world.

16. Brazil

Average Skill Shortage: 80%

Unemployment Rate: 9.5%

Brazil offers promising job prospects for foreigners with its 11th-largest global economy in 2022, with a GDP of $1.9 trillion. Despite its vast population of approximately 215.3 million, the GDP per capita stands at USD 8,900, which is relatively lower. This means that skilled foreign workers can find opportunities in different sectors like agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and services while enjoying a lower cost of living than many other developed countries.

15. France

Average Skill Shortage: 80%

Unemployment Rate: 7.4%

One of the major sectors where France faces grave labor shortages is healthcare. This shortage may create better job opportunities for foreign healthcare professionals. As France seeks to address the chronic doctor shortage, it could potentially ease regulations and open doors for foreign doctors to practice in underserved regions. It is one of the countries with the best job opportunities for international students.

14. India

Average Skill Shortage: 80%

Unemployment Rate: 7.3%

India is a magnet for foreigners looking for jobs as it has plenty of opportunities in IT, healthcare, and education sectors. With a large English-speaking population, India welcomes foreign talent. The cost of living is also relatively low and thus, allows for a comfortable lifestyle.

13. Belgium

Average Skill Shortage: 80%

Unemployment Rate: 5.6%

Belgium offers a plethora of job opportunities for foreigners due to shortages in their IT, finance, healthcare, and construction sectors. The government and regional authorities maintain lists of high-demand professions which makes it easier for foreign workers to find employment. Additionally, the presence of multinational companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A Nv (NYSE:BUD) and UCB S.A (NYSE:UCBJY) in Belgium also indicate their stable job market and robust business environment. Belgium is one of the best countries to work abroad in 2023.

12. United Kingdom

Average Skill Shortage: 80%

Unemployment Rate: 3.6%

Foreign interest in UK jobs has doubled since the post-Brexit points-based immigration system began, especially from non-EU countries like India and Nigeria, according to Indeed. The share of foreign job searches rose to 5.5% in June 2023, compared to 2.2% in April 2021. The top job categories are social care and software development. UK is the also one of the best countries for education.

11. Finland

Average Skill Shortage: 81%

Unemployment Rate: 6.8%

Finland has a highly stable and strong economy, high-quality education, and work-life balance. The country values innovation and technology, and thus, offers opportunities in sectors like IT and engineering. Finland is one of the European countires with the most job opportunities for foreigners.

10. Romania

Average Skill Shortage: 81%

Unemployment Rate: 5.4% Romania has issued over 100,000 work visas to foreign workers for 2022 and 2023. However, despite this influx, foreigners constitute only 1.1% of the country's workforce, with non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss workers accounting for just 0.84%. Many foreign workers who initially come to Romania eventually leave for Western European countries like Germany and Portugal, leaving many jobs unattended. It is one of the best countries to work abroad.

9. Austria

Average Skill Shortage: 81%

Unemployment Rate: 4.7%

Austria has a strong job market for foreigners and high demand for skilled workers in different industries like technology, healthcare, and tourism. It is also home to multinationals like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG). Austria is one of the countries that hire from abroad.

8. Ireland

Average Skill Shortage: 81%

Unemployment Rate: 4.4%

Ireland is known as one of the countries with the highest wages in the world. It is one of the highest paying countries for neurosurgeons and dentists. The country also hosts multinational giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) that draw foreign talent. It is one of the countries that have the most job opportunities for foreigners.

7. China

Average Skill Shortage: 81%

Unemployment Rate: 2.6%

China offers numerous job opportunities for foreigners due to its growing economy, expanding industries, and demand for skilled labor. The country's focus on international cooperation and investment attracts professionals from different fields around the world. China is the largest exporter in the world.

6. Hungary

Average Skill Shortage: 82%

Unemployment Rate: 3.4%

Hungary and Poland are both known for their anti-immigration stance but are also grappling with labor shortages, which has prompted them to employ 5,200 foreign workers as a compound from countries like India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Turkmenistan. Hungary’s labor shortage translates into a demand for 500,000 additional workers. Hence, it is one of the countries that have the most job opportunities for foreigners.

