In this article, we will take a look at the 20 states with the largest homeless populations per capita.

The Homelessness Crisis in the US

The United States faces a significant challenge with homelessness, with the number of homeless individuals surging to record levels. The homeless population in the US is steadily rising, largely due to rising housing costs and a shortage of affordable housing.

On March 22, Reuters reported that state and local governments in the US are pursuing different strategies to tackle the country’s homelessness crisis. Some are aiming to raise more funds to address the issue, while others are empowering authorities to rid public places of its visible signs. In California, a ballot measure emphasizing funding for homeless services was narrowly passed by voters. Meanwhile, in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis took a different approach by signing legislation that prohibits camping on city sidewalks, parks, and other public areas. Similarly, Kentucky's legislature has moved forward with an anti-crime bill that includes a similar camping ban while also expanding citizens' "stand your ground" rights against trespassers. According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the homeless population in the US increased by 12% year-over-year to reach a record high of 653,000 in 2023. To achieve a permanent solution to homelessness, experts and advocates emphasize the critical role of increasing the availability of affordable housing options.

Corporate Efforts to Combat the Homelessness Crisis

The nationwide efforts underscore the escalating severity of the homelessness crisis. The sight of people living in tents on sidewalks is becoming increasingly common in many US cities and towns, pushing politicians and policymakers to take action. Additionally, major corporations have pledged to contribute towards resolving the housing crisis and promoting affordable housing solutions.

Some of the biggest corporations that have stepped up include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google. These three giant tech corporations are actively engaged in combating homelessness in the US by contributing funds and resources to address this pressing issue. You can also read about the largest companies in the world by market cap in 2024.

In 2019, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google announced a $1 billion initiative focused on enhancing affordable housing in the San Francisco Bay Area, aiming to facilitate the construction of a minimum of 20,000 homes catering to various income levels across the region. The tech giant's strategy involves repurposing its land for housing projects targeting middle and low-income families. Furthermore, Google established a $250 million affordable housing investment fund to expedite the development and preservation of affordable housing units in the Bay Area. By providing early and reliable investment capital, Google seeks to accelerate the creation of a substantial amount of housing in a timely and sustainable manner. As of June 2023, Google has allocated $133 million toward the development of affordable housing projects throughout the Bay Area. Additionally, Google has invested in Factory_OS, a modular housing company, to expand its production capacity by constructing a second factory, with the aim of generating tens of thousands of homes over the next decade. This investment has already supported Factory_OS in delivering over 2,000 modular homes.

In January 2019, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) also announced its Affordable Housing Initiative which currently stands at $750 million. This initiative aims to promote affordable housing solutions in the Puget Sound region through strategic loans and grants. The company continues to engage with local authorities, housing developers, and financial agencies to identify the best opportunities to construct more affordable housing in the region. As of 2022, three years after the launch of its Affordable Housing Initiative, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported that it has directed $583 million towards preserving and constructing around 9,200 housing units in the Puget Sound region, which includes projects amounting to $73 million in affordable housing investments and grants.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks high among the companies with the most employees in the US. In January 2021, Amazon launched its $2 billion Housing Equity Fund to preserve and create more than 20,000 affordable homes. This initiative aims to assist individuals and families earning moderate to low incomes in three key areas where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) operates: the Puget Sound region in Washington State, Arlington in Virginia, and Nashville in Tennessee. Additionally, Amazon has allocated $100 million in cash and donations to Mary’s Place, a nonprofit partner, to construct the largest family shelter in Washington state within an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) office building at the Puget Sound headquarters.

Now that we have looked at corporate actions against the housing crisis in the US, let’s shift our focus to the 20 states with the largest homeless populations per capita.

20 States with the Largest Homeless Populations Per Capita

Copyright: zhukovsky / 123RF Stock Photo

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 20 states with the largest homeless populations per capita. To calculate the homeless rate by state per capita, we first consulted The 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. We used the latest data available in their dataset, which provided us with estimates of people experiencing homelessness at the state level as of December 2023.

We then consulted the United States Census Bureau. This database provided us with estimated populations of US states as of July 2023. We used the data available to calculate the homeless population per capita in each state. Finally, we narrowed down our selection to rank the 20 states with the largest homeless populations per capita, which are listed below in ascending order.

Please note that we have truncated per capita values after 6 decimal places for better representation.

20 States with the Largest Homeless Populations Per Capita

20. Tennessee

Homeless Population (2023): 9,215

Total Population (2023): 7,126,489

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 12.93

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001293

Tennessee, a landlocked state in the Southeastern region of the US, ranks among the 20 states with the highest homeless populations per capita. According to recent estimates, there are 12.93 homeless individuals per 10,000 people in the US state of Tennessee.

19. Florida

Homeless Population (2023): 30,756

Total Population (2023): 22,610,726

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 13.6

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001360

Florida, a state in the Southeastern region of the US, is one of the most populated states. It is world-famous for its warm and sunny climate, beach resorts, and amusement parks. In Florida, there are 13.6 homeless individuals per 10,000 people.

18. South Dakota

Homeless Population (2023): 1,282

Total Population (2023): 919,318

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 13.94

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001394

South Dakota is a landlocked state in the North Central region of the US that ranks among the states with the largest homeless populations per capita. It is one of the least populated states in the US. In South Dakota, there are 13.94 homeless individuals per 10,000 people.

17. Minnesota

Homeless Population (2023): 8,393

Total Population (2023): 5,737,915

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 14.62

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001462

Minnesota is a state in the Upper Midwestern region of the US that ranks among the states with the highest homeless populations per capita. According to recent estimates, the homeless population in Minnesota stands at 14.62 per 10,000 residents.

16. Rhode Island

Homeless Population (2023): 1,810

Total Population (2023): 1,095,962

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 16.51

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001651

Rhode Island is a state in the New England region of the Northeastern US that is known for its sandy beaches and seaside Colonial towns. It is the smallest state in the US by area. There are 16.51 homeless individuals per 10,000 people in Rhode Island.

15. New Hampshire

Homeless Population (2023): 2,441

Total Population (2023): 1,402,054

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 17.41

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001741

New Hampshire, a state in the New England region of the Northeastern US, ranks among the top 15 states with the largest homeless populations per capita. It is one of the smallest states in the US by area. New Hampshire has a rate of 17.41 homeless individuals per 10,000 people.

14. New Mexico

Homeless Population (2023): 3,842

Total Population (2023): 2,114,371

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 18.17

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001817

New Mexico is a state in the Southwestern region of the US. While it is the fifth largest state by area, it is one of the least populated states in America. The homeless population in the US state of New Mexico stands at 18.17 per 10,000 residents

13. Arizona

Homeless Population (2023): 14,237

Total Population (2023): 7,431,344

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 19.15

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001915

Arizona, in the Southwestern US, has one of the highest percentages of people experiencing homelessness who are unsheltered. It is the sixth largest state in the US by size. Recent estimates show that there are 19.15 homeless individuals per 10,000 people in Arizona.

12. Montana

Homeless Population (2023): 2,178

Total Population (2023): 1,132,812

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 19.22

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.001922

Montana, in the Mountain West subregion of the Western US, is a landlocked state that ranks 12th on our list of the states with the largest homeless populations per capita. While it is one of the largest states by area, Montana is one of the least populated states in the US. Montana has a rate of 19.22 homeless individuals per 10,000 people.

11. Colorado

Homeless Population (2023): 14,439

Total Population (2023): 5,877,610

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 24.56

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.002456

Colorado, a state in the Mountain West sub-region of the Western US, is known for its diverse landscape of desert, mountains, and rivers. According to recent estimates, the homeless population in Colorado stands at 24.56 per 10,000 residents.

10. Nevada

Homeless Population (2023): 8,666

Total Population (2023): 3,194,176

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 27.13

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.002713

Nevada is a state in the Western region of the US that ranks among the top 10 on our list of the states with the largest homeless populations per capita. It is one of the most visited states in the US by foreign travelers. In Nevada, there are 27.13 homeless individuals per 10,000 people.

9. Massachusetts

Homeless Population (2023): 19,141

Total Population (2023): 7,001,399

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 27.33

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.002733

Massachusetts is one of the smallest and most densely populated states in the US. Home to some of the most highly regarded educational institutions in the world, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, Massachusetts is one of the smartest states with the highest average IQ. Despite that, there are 27.33 homeless individuals per 10,000 people in the US state of Massachusetts.

8. Maine

Homeless Population (2023): 4,258

Total Population (2023): 1,395,722

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 30.5

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.003050

Maine is a state in the Northeastern US that ranks 8th on our list of the states with the largest homeless populations per capita. It is one of the most rural states in the country. According to recent estimates, the homeless population in Maine stands at 30.5 per 10,000 residents.

7. Alaska

Homeless Population (2023): 2,614

Total Population (2023): 733,406

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 35.64

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.003564

Alaska is a non-contiguous US state in the Northwest region of North America. While it is the largest US state by area, it is one of the least populated states. In Alaska, there are 35.64 homeless individuals per 10,000 people.

6. Washington

Homeless Population (2023): 28,036

Total Population (2023): 7,812,880

Homeless Population Per 10,000 People (2023): 35.88

Homeless Population Per Capita (2023): 0.003588

Washington state, in the Pacific Northwest region of the US, ranks high among the states with the most homeless people. According to recent estimates, there are 35.88 homeless individuals per 10,000 people in the US state of Washington. Washington state ranks 6th on our list of the 20 states with the largest homeless populations per capita.

