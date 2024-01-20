In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 wines that aren’t cheap but are worth the price. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global wine market, wine tourism in the United States, and the rise of non-alcoholic wine, and go directly to 5 Wines that aren't Cheap but are Worth the Price.

In ancient times, due to the scarcity of water, wine had become an essential need rather than a luxury, so it came to symbolize sustenance and life. The drink has had such a tremendous cultural impact on human society that it even played an important role in several religions and rituals around the world. The Egyptians had Hathor, the goddess of wine, while the Greeks had Dionysus as their patron of wine and pleasure. For Romans, it was a gift from Jupiter. In the East, wine has its place on Japanese shrines, as well as the ceremonial altars of China. Perhaps it truly is a gift from the gods.

Global Wine Market:

Wine is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Wine Producing Countries in the World – the global wine market size was valued at $441.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $698.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Wine is gaining huge popularity among millennials and youngsters, owing to its refreshing appeal and low ABV offerings. The rising demand for premium and luxury wines, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of wine, and growing popularity of wine tourism are some of the key factors driving the growth of the wine market.

The United States was the world leader in the wine market in 2022 in terms of revenue, with $52.7 billion. Here are the U.S. States that Drink the Most Wine.

Wine Tourism in the United States:

People travel around the world for different reasons. Some travel to explore new cultures, learn new languages, admire unique locations, and some to drink wine. Among several types of modern tourism, wine tourism is a new concept with a focus on exploring wine cultures around the world.

Story continues

The U.S. wine industry is a major magnet for tourists and tourism-driven expenses. According to WineAmerica, the country’s ‘wine country’ regions generated 49.18 million tourist visits and $16.69 billion in tourism expenditures in 2022, benefiting local economies and tax bases.

Based in California, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) makes wines and calls itself a manufacturing company, agricultural company, and marketing company all rolled into one. In addition to its wineries or brands, the company owns approximately 1,100 vineyard acres (15+ unique sites ranging in size from 5 acre parcels up to 75 acres) with a total annual production of over 900,000 cases. For those who love great Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay, a trip to Duckhorn Vineyards has long been recognized as one of the preeminent Napa Valley tasting experiences. With its vibrant gardens and sophisticated tableside wine service, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s classically beautiful Estate House sets the standard for attentiveness and refinement.

With a portfolio of several high-quality wine brands, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) ranks among the 12 Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Wine:

The modern consumer is becoming increasingly health aware and the trend to low and zero alcohol products is driving a big shift in consumption patterns. Demand for non-alcoholic beers, wines, spirits, and cocktails has truly become a year-round trend – and sales are growing. According to Global Market Insights, the global demand for non-alcoholic wines is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2032.

Keeping up with the alcohol-free trend, the Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTC:TSRYY) announced the launch of several no- and low-alcohol wines for its quirky wine brand, Squealing Pig, in November 2023. The expanded range now includes Squealing Pig zero alcohol wines - a Sauvignon Blanc and a Rosé that will also be available in a convenient 375ml bottle. There is also a mid-strength range – with an alcohol by volume between 5% and 6.5% – that includes a Prosecco, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc. The move comes after the Melbourne-based industry giant observed increased demand from consumers for wines that offer full flavor but without the hangover.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTC:TSRYY) is a global leader in the no- and low-alcohol wine segment, with a commitment to invest $10 million in research and development in the category. The company is also constructing a state-of-the-art no- and low-alcohol production facility at its Barossa Winery and Production Centre in South Australia, with the large-scale machine utilizing proprietary processing technology expected to be operational in early 2024.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTC:TSRYY) is placed among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are some of the Best Wines that are Worth the Money.

20 Wines that aren't Cheap but are Worth the Price

Public Domain/Pixabay

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to sources such as VinePair, WinePros, Food & Wine, and related Reddit threads etc., looking for the Best Wines to Splurge on. We picked wines that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two wines had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

Note: Prices have been sourced from multiple sources, including Wine-Searcher, Total Wine & More etc. As wine prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Comando G ‘El Tamboril’ Tinto Navatalgordo 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $320

Produced by the winemakers Daniel Landi and Fernando Garcia in the province of Ávila, this wine went straight to the premier league with the first 2016 vintage, and this 2019 follows the same path. Hand harvested from 70-year old vines of Garnacha located on a north-facing slope of pure granite soils, this wine is matured in well-seasoned French oak barrels for 14 months.

At $320 a bottle, this 2019 Garnacha is a Luxury Wine but definitely Worth the Money.

19. Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin La Grande Dame Brut 1998

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $238

One of the Best-Selling Champagne Brands in the World, Veuve Clicquot has been around for more than two centuries, and its history and quality have made it one of the most sought after Champagnes in the world. The brand is often associated with luxury and prestige, which is why its bottles can be quite expensive.

The 1998 La Grande Dame is a wine of pure beauty and power. Made from grands crus, this expression is a majority blend of Pinot Noir. The vintage conditions are clearly visible in the glass with flavors of peach, apricot, and a touch of brioche and nuttiness.

18. Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $104

Grown on the rocky slopes of Mt. Veeder and aged in oak for 22 months, the 2018 is mountain Cabernet at its finest. A blend of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6.5% Cabernet Franc, 3% Merlot, 1.5% Petit Verdot, and 1% Malbec, this wine possesses tremendous depth and tons of personality.

Founded in 2007, Mt. Brave winery is a tribute to those who settled the rugged terrain of Mt. Veeder in the Napa Valley during the 1800s.

17. Argiano Brunello Di Montalcino 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $104

Brunello di Montalcino is one Italy's most famous and prestigious red wines, rivaled only by the likes of Barolo, Chianti, and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Adored by critics, collectors, young and old, casual and serious drinkers alike, this Tuscan denomination is one of the Best Red Wines of 2023 For Casual Drinking.

Made from 100% Sangiovese, this splurge-worthy wine is Argiano’s soul and identity – elegant, fine, and at the same time, full-bodied and built for aging.

16. Tyler Sanford & Benedict Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $100

The Sanford & Benedict Vineyard contains the oldest Pinot Noir vines in Santa Barbara County. The 2018 vintage continues this legacy, characterized by great concentration and balance. There is a purity to this wine that others cannot get near. This vintage possesses beautiful spiced cherry, smokiness, liquorice, dark fruits and a spicy, earthy, and mineral undertone.

15. Delectus Merlot 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $85

With a focus on luxury Bordeaux reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petit Verdot, the California-based Delectus winery strives to produce wines that are balanced, distinctive, and age-worthy. This expression opens with aromas of plums, blackcurrant, and underlying vanilla pod. The palate displays rich dark fruits with robust tannins and gentle acidity.

The estate has an annual production of 4500 cases, most of which is sold directly through the winery. Delectus was acquired by Vintage Wine Estates in 2016.

The Delectus Merlot 2019 ranks among the Best Red Wines Under $100.

14. Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Spatlese 2008

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $207

The Rieslings from Egon Müller are widely recognised as amongst the very best in Germany today. Their wines from the Scharzhofberger and later from the Wiltinger braune Kupp are revered the world over. Spicy in the mouth, this wine has plenty of peach, white flowers, and green pear, with a little bitter pear skin on the finish.

This 2008 Riesling is ranked among the Best Wines Under $250.

13. Stags’ Leap Limited Edition Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $123

Sourced from select and diverse parcels from across Napa Valley, this rich and exuberant 2019 Cabernet brings to life the strength and power of the stag while also embodying the sophistication and balance that is a hallmark of Stags’ Leap Winery.

It was announced last year that the Italian group Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest Italian family-owned fine wine producers, has completed its acquisition of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

Ath $123 a bottle, this Cabernet may seem like an expensive wine, but it is undoubtedly worth the price!

12. GAJA Rossj-Bass Chardonnay 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $94

First produced in 1988, GAJA Rossj-Bass is a blend of Chardonnay (95%) and Sauvignon Blanc (5%) from the Treiso and Serralunga vineyards in Italy. Named for Angelo Gaja's younger daughter Rossana, this golden wine has a fine aroma of citrus fruit and flowers with a hint of honey.

Located in Piedmont in northwestern Italy, GAJA is widely considered to be one of the greatest wineries in the world. To fully realize their vision, all GAJA wines are produced exclusively from grapes grown in estate-owned vineyards.

11. Feudi Di San Gregorio Piano Di Montevergine Taurasi 2014

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $61

Aged for 18-24 months in new oak barriques, with a further 24 months in the bottle, this vintage is deep ruby red in color, with aromas of blackberry, black cherry, balsamic, and dark chocolate which tantalize your senses. The 2014 vintage only produced 12,000 bottles.

Feudi di San Gregorio is a producer founded in 1986 in Campania with a large range of wines of consistently high quality, covering many of the region's numerous appellations and grape varieties.

This Italian 2014 vintage sits among the Best Reasonably Priced Red Wines.

10. Gamble Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $58

Even better than the 2017, Gamble's 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley comes across as slightly riper and richer. A blend of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Petit Verdot, 5% each Cabernet Franc and Merlot, and 3% Malbec, it reveals hints of barrel char and grilled meat on the nose, plus plenty of black cherries. The Gamble family has been farming in Napa Valley since 1916.

9. Beringer Vineyards Private Reserve Chardonnay 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $42

Layered, rich, creamy, and complex, this luscious Chardonnay is classically Californian with expressive aromas of citrus blossom, jasmine, and lemon curd, supported by more tropical ripe flavors of white nectarine, peach, and grilled pineapple.

In 2021, Treasury Wine Estates sold a portion of its storied Beringer Vineyards brand in St. Helena to The Wine Group in a deal worth $100 million, as the Australian-based company

focuses on more premium brands.

8. Smith-Madrone Cook’s Flat Reserve 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $217

Very dark in color with a deep, dark aroma to match, this 2019 vintage is a high quality blend of 90% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Cabernet Franc, aged for 18 months in 100% new French Oak barrels. This is a splendid wine, filled with riches that can only add luster to the wonderful achievements of Smith-Madrone’s Cook’s Flat Reserve line-up.

Cook’s Flat Reserve represents the family-owned Napa Valley winery’s uncompromising pursuit of perfection in winemaking. Each bottle is numbered and tissue wrapped with a copy of the U.S. Land Office patent which was signed by President Chester A. Arthur, granting ownership of the land to George Cook. This name was picked in tribute to George Cook, the first owner of the property and the person who originally planted the vines there in the 1880s.

At $217 a bottle, the 2019 Smith-Madrone’s Cook’s Flat Reserve is a Great Value Wine for the Money.

7. Lail Vineyards Georgia Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $161

Grown on a three acre, dry-farmed estate vineyard in Yountville, this exquisite Sauvignon Blanc is fermented and aged in 100% French oak barrels for eighteen months. Seamless, seductive, and beguiling, this 2019 vintage displays unprecedented depth and complexity, amazing texture, and a long lingering finish.

In February 2019, Robin Lail was made the U.S. Representative to the Porto Protocol, a global initiative asking companies to demonstrate their leadership on climate action and share best practices.

6. Woodward Canyon Estate Reserve 2011

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $60

With a total production of 308 cases, this wine is made from 95% Cabernet Franc and rounded out with Petit Verdot. The theme features dark plum and black cherries with some of the variety’s classic herbaceousness, backed by notes of bittersweet chocolate, tar, and Earl Grey tea.

This 2011 vintage earned a silver medal at the 2014 Walla Walla Valley Wine Competition and sits among the Best Value Wines in 2024.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Wines that aren't Cheap but are Worth the Price.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Wines that aren't Cheap but are Worth the Price is originally published on Insider Monkey.