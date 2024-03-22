American Express Platinum Card review: An elite travel card with first-class benefits

If you’re a frequent traveler who wants to level up your luxury, the Platinum Card® from American Express could help you accomplish this goal. This premium travel card offers a number of travel perks, including annual credits, airport lounge access, and exclusive hotel benefits.

But unfortunately, luxury isn’t cheap and the card comes with a pricey annual fee. Despite this, the Amex Platinum may still be worth it if you can maximize its many benefits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the card’s features, perks, and drawbacks to help you decide if it’s right for your wallet.

Annual fee: $695 (See rates and fees.)

Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 points after spending $8,000 in the first six months

Rewards:

5x points on prepaid hotels booked via American Express Travel

5x on flights booked through Amex Travel or directly with airlines (up to $500,000 per calendar year)

1x on other qualifying purchases

More details: Over $1,500 worth of statement credits available, offering added perks for travel, entertainment, and dining purchases

APR

The Amex Platinum’s variable APR is 21.24% to 29.24%, depending on your credit and other factors.

Annual fee

This card has a steep $695 annual fee. While this may seem like a large upfront cost, frequent travelers can easily offset it by earning this card’s welcome offer and taking advantage of its many credits.

Welcome offer

As a new cardholder, you can earn 80,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $8,000 in the first six months.

If you were to use those bonus points to book a flight via Amex Travel, the welcome offer would have a value of $800. However, redemption values vary based on how you use your points; you could potentially squeeze even more from your Amex points by transferring them to one of the issuer’s 20+ airline or hotel partners.

Intro offer

Unfortunately, there’s no promotional 0% APR with this card. Its regular APR applies immediately.

Rewards rate

How to earn rewards

The Amex Platinum is a true travel rewards card in the sense that you’ll earn the highest reward rate on qualifying travel purchases. You can maximize your rewards by booking your hotels and flights through the Amex portal or purchasing tickets directly from airlines. These purchases will net you 5x points.

Other qualifying purchases made with your card will earn 1x points. As with other cards, you won’t earn rewards on statement credits, balance transfers, or cash advances.

How to redeem rewards

You can redeem your Membership Rewards points for trips booked through Amex Travel or transfer them to one of over 20 American Express travel partners. Popular partner programs include British Airways Executive Club, Delta SkyMiles, JetBlue TrueBlue, Emirates Skywards, Hilton Honors, and Marriott Bonvoy.

Besides that, you can also redeem your rewards for gift cards, statement credits, deposits to an eligible American Express checking account, or merchandise.

Additional benefits

Credits

You can earn over $1,500 in credits* at popular brands with the Amex Platinum:

Up to $300 in annual Equinox membership credits

Up to $300 in statement credits when you purchase a SoulCycle bike

Up to $240 in annual digital entertainment credits for select streaming services and online media subscriptions ($20 per month)

Up to $200 in statement credits for incidental fees on an airline of your choosing

Up to $200 in annual Uber Cash credits ($15 per month, plus $20 extra in December)

Up to $200 in annual hotel credits at properties in the Fine Hotels + Resorts and Hotel Collection programs (for prepaid bookings made through Amex Travel)

Up to $189 in annual CLEAR Plus credits

Up to $155 in annual Walmart+ credit ($12.95 per month, plus tax)

Up to $100 in annual credits for Saks Fifth Avenue purchases ($50 from Jan.-June, $50 from July-Dec.)

Up to $100 in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credits every four years

*Terms apply and enrollment may be required for certain offers and benefits listed above.

Airport lounge access

With this card, you can also make your airport experience more relaxing. You’ll get free access to over 1,400 American Express Global Lounge locations in over 40 countries.

Hotel and car rental perks

Get complimentary elite hotel status with Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors. Cardholders can also enroll in Avis Preferred, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, or National Car Rental Emerald Club to access exclusive car rental perks.

Special perks are also available when you book with Fine Hotels + Resorts or Hotel Collection properties through Amex Travel. Benefits may include things like free breakfast for two, free room upgrades, guaranteed late checkout, and early check-in (when available).

Insurance and protections

This card offers several insurance benefits, including trip delay and interruption insurance, car rental damage and loss coverage (secondary), and trip cancellation insurance. You can also access the Premium Global Assist hotline for help if you encounter a medical, legal, or financial emergency while traveling over 100 miles from home.**

Cardmembers also get extended warranty and purchase protection. Your card’s extended warranty coverage will extend eligible manufacturers’ warranties of 5 years or less by a year. Coverage limits are $10,000 per item or $50,000 per calendar year. Likewise, if you make a purchase with your card and that item is damaged, lost, or stolen, you could get reimbursed up to $10,000 per item or $50,000 per calendar year.

**Eligibility and benefit level varies by card. Terms, conditions, and limitations apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

Dining and other perks

As a card member, you can access special dining experiences and reservations through Global Dining Access by Resy. You’ll also get access to exclusive experiences, including sporting events, art exhibits, and more, through the American Express By Invitation Only program.

Who is the Platinum Card from American Express best for?

In general, it only makes sense to apply for the Amex Platinum card if you travel often. Its perks are mostly travel-focused, so those who don’t venture away from home frequently probably won’t get much value from this card.

Jetsetters who travel regularly for business or pleasure likely won’t have to strategize much to offset the pricey annual fee. But to really maximize your points, you should be comfortable booking travel through the American Express portal, as those purchases earn the highest rewards.

Cardholders who frequently shop at the brands offering credits could also get good value from this card, though it may take more deliberate planning. For example, cardholders that max out the annual credits from Walmart, Uber, Equinox, and the eligible streaming and online media subscriptions would come out ahead.

Platinum Card from American Express pros

Generous welcome offer

Valuable statement credits

High earning rate on qualifying travel bookings

Exclusive hotel benefits

Complimentary lounge access

No foreign transaction fee

Platinum Card from American Express cons

High annual fee

Rewards are mostly travel-focused

Requires good or excellent credit

Where can you use the Platinum Card from American Express?

You can use the Amex Platinum anywhere American Express cards are accepted. Amex is widely accepted in the U.S., though it’s not as commonly accepted globally. It’s also worth noting that you cannot use Amex cards at Costco.

Review your card agreement before traveling abroad if you have questions about acceptance, and consider bringing along a Visa or Mastercard as backup.

How to make an Amex Platinum payment

Online via your Amex credit card account

Through the American Express mobile app

By mail:

American Express

P.O. Box 96001

Los Angeles, CA 90096 – 8000

By phone: 1-800-472-9297

Platinum Card from American Express customer service info

If you have questions about your card, you can reach the American Express customer service team by calling 1-800-528-4800 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also get help by logging into your Amex Platinum account.

Alternative cards to consider

While the Platinum Card from American Express could be great for frequent travelers, its annual fee can make it cost-prohibitive for occasional travelers who can’t access all its benefits. Here are some alternative travel cards to consider if you feel it isn’t right for your wallet.

Why we like it: The Chase Sapphire Reserve has a slightly lower annual fee of $550, and cardholders can get a $300 annual travel credit. This card offers fewer credits than the Amex Platinum, but it still holds a lot of value.

After spending $4,000 in the first three months, you can earn a 60,000-point welcome bonus. These points are valued at up to $900, depending on your redemption. As a cardholder, you’ll get a free Priority Pass Select membership, which lets you access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide.

Why we like it: The Venture X Rewards Credit Card from Capital One has a $395 annual fee, but you can also get a $300 travel credit when booking through the Capital One portal. Cardmembers can earn 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Between the travel credit and welcome bonus, you could easily offset your annual fee for the first couple of years.

Besides that, you’ll also get complimentary access to Capital One airport lounges, Priority Pass lounges, and Plaza Premium lounges.

Why we like it: If you only travel occasionally and prefer to earn rewards elsewhere, the American Express Gold Card could be a good option. This card offers 4x points at restaurants, 4x points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year), 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel, and 1x points on everything else.

You can also earn 60,000 Amex Membership Rewards points if you spend $6,000 within three months of card opening. This card has a $250 annual fee. (See rates and fees.)

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.