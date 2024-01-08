Metal credit cards explainer: What are they and how do they work?

According to a 2023 U.S. Government Accountability Office report, around 82% of American adults carry at least one credit card . And while plastic cards are more widely available, metal cards are also an option. These cards are generally made of stainless steel, titanium, brass, palladium, gold, copper, or another metal alloy. Because of this, they’re often more durable than their plastic counterparts.

Durability is a benefit, but metal credit cards also have potential drawbacks. Here’s how metal cards came to be, their pros and cons, who they’re right for, and some options if you’d like to add one to your wallet.

Metal credit cards: A brief history

Metal credit cards trace their origins back to the early 1900s when department stores issued loyalty cards and coins to customers. These coins and cards were used as an early form of credit, allowing users to run tabs and pay at a later date.

The plastic cards we’re familiar with were introduced in the 1950s when businessmen Frank McNamara and Ralph Schnieder created the Diners Club Card. While there were also early iterations of metal cards, the first modern-day metal card wasn’t introduced until the turn of this century when American Express launched its invite-only, ultra-luxe metal Centurion Card, also known as the Black Card. Several metal credit cards are available today, and you don’t need to be wealthy or famous to apply for one.

Perks of metal credit cards

Durability: Plastic cards often get damaged with regular use, but metal cards are more durable and less likely to fade or break.

Aesthetics : Those seeking a premium card may appreciate that metal cards are heavier and look more expensive than their plastic counterparts.

Exclusive benefits: Many metal credit cards have benefits beyond durability and aesthetics. For instance, you can often earn a lucrative welcome offer; get airport lounge access, travel credits, trip insurance, and more with a metal card.

Potential drawbacks of metal credit cards

Annual fees: Metal credit cards may come with higher annual fees than plastic credit cards, so adding one to your wallet generally only makes sense if the benefits you get with your card outweigh the cost.

Hard to destroy: If you need to close your account for any reason, your metal credit card will be more difficult to destroy. These cards generally can’t be cut up with scissors or put through a paper shredder. Instead, you might need to mail your card back to the issuer to dispose of it.

May set off metal detectors: It’s possible your metal card could set off a metal detector at the airport or another location if you forget to take it out of your pocket.

Is a metal credit card right for you?

Whether a metal credit card is the right option for your wallet depends on a few factors. Since metal cards often come with travel perks and high annual fees, one may make sense if you travel often for business or pleasure. That’s because taking advantage of all your card’s travel perks can make it fairly easy to offset its annual fee.

If you’re looking for a durable card but don’t travel often, the annual cost of a metal card may outweigh its benefits. In this case, a plastic card probably makes more sense, even if you need to replace it every few years.

How to choose the right metal card

Comparing the following can help you find the best card for your situation if you're considering a metal card.

Annual fees

APRs

Welcome offers

Rewards rates

Travel credits

Travel insurance

Reward redemption options

Which metal credit cards are available?

Several metal credit cards are available today, and most aren’t invite-only, which makes them more accessible. But remember that some of these cards come with a high annual cost, so do your research before applying. Potential options include:

Keep in mind

A metal credit card can be a durable alternative to a traditional plastic card, but due to high annual fees, a card like this isn’t right for everyone. Generally, a metal card makes the most sense for individuals who travel often and can access all of the card’s perks. If this sounds like you, comparing the features of different metal cards can help you find one that best fits your needs.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.