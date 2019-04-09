|Previous Close
|27,782.00
|Open
|27,843.50
|Volume
|288,905,454
|Day's Range
|27,843.54 - 28,004.89
|52 Week Range
|21,712.53 - 28,004.89
|Avg. Volume
|279,845,076
Don't let the 'fear of missing out' dictate your investing strategy, said Oscar Loynaz, m+ funds founder and managing director.
Fedspeak from the last two weeks reveals that six of the Fed's twelve regional presidents supported the October rate cut, but six likely did not.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held “constructive discussions” in a phone call on Saturday to address each side’s core concerns of phase one of the trade deal.China’s Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s key negotiator in the trade talks with the U.S., spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry. The call was held at the request of the U.S. negotiators, and the two sides agreed to remain in close communication, it said in a statement.The phone call came after President Donald Trump’s administration signaled talks with China over the first phase of a broad trade agreement are entering the final stages. That’s when the most contentious and complex issues are debated, with no guarantee that another breakdown will be averted.White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters late Thursday in Washington that “we are coming down to the short strokes” and are “in communication with them every single day.” Still, he acknowledged a deal was close though “not done yet.”The last stages of trade agreements are often where talks break down, and Trump still hasn’t publicly indicated his approval. The two sides were close to concluding a pact about six months ago, only for the U.S. to claim that China backed away from verbal commitments when the time came to sign the deal.The two sides have held working-level video conferences focused on issues ranging from the details and timeline of Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural goods such as pork and soybeans to commitments to curtail theft of intellectual property that Trump is demanding from China, according to people familiar with the discussions.U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs and Treasuries edged lower Friday following Kudlow’s comments. The S&P 500 reached another record and gained for the sixth week in a row, the longest streak in two years. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which past 28,000 for the first time, and the Nasdaq Composite also hit all-time highs.The dialog on Saturday followed a phone call between the trade negotiators earlier this month, where the two countries signaled they’re getting closer to agreeing on the first phase of a deal aimed at reducing tensions in a trade war that’s slowed the global economy. The three spoke by phone at the time and separately released statements describing the call as “constructive.”See the States Where Trump Trade War Is Hammering China ExportsTo contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Shawn Donnan in Washington at sdonnan@bloomberg.net;Winnie Zhu in Shanghai at wzhu4@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, Shamim AdamFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.
While U.S. stock market is soaring to new records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting 28,000 on Friday, farmers are having trouble paying their bills in the heart of America’s agricultural sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average marks history on Friday— carving out its first breach of a psychological milestone since mid July, as equity benchmarks mounted an assault on records on the back of hope for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Stocks on Wall Street have soared to fresh record highs, but it’s not because the economy is flashing a big thumbs-up sign. Far from it.
A pair of ominous patterns are forming in the Nasdaq Composite, which could signal that a stock-market climb, fueled by a hoped-for tariff detente between the U.S. and China, may be starting to unwind—or at least stall out.
There’s plenty for investors to get stressed out about in the coming year, and Deutsche Bank chief economist Torsten Slok’s latest list of the top 20 biggest risks will do little to ease those jitters.
Henry Kissinger, the former U.S. Secretary of State and national-security adviser under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, had dire warnings about the inability of the U.S. and China to resolve their differences on international trade.
Our call of the day says investors wanting to know if stocks have some juice left for the rest of the year should keep an eye on this highflying set.
Elizabeth Warren’s cup of “Billionaire Tears” has become one of the hottest selling items on the Massachusetts senators' presidential campaign web site, claim people familiar.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average marks history on Friday by finishing at a round-number milestone at 28,000, but the blue-chip benchmark couldn’t have scaled the thousand-point hill without a rally in Apple and shares of Home Depot.
The lights have been green for the baby boomers all their lives. They were born just after World War II, between 1946 and 1964, and raised during the biggest, most sustained economic boom in human history.
Walmart has beaten Amazon. • For the period shown on the chart, Amazon stock is up 15.55%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 18.8% and Walmart stock is up 27.65%. • Earlier this year, many investors were having difficulty understanding why Walmart stock was in our Model Portfolio and Amazon stock was not.
Neither corporate profits nor economic data have yet to corroborate the ongoing rally and rotation in U.S. stocks, so the market may be getting ahead of itself and be due for a pullback, analysts and investors told MarketWatch.
In our call of the day, MarketWatch speaks to Citigroup’s chief U.S. equity strategist, Tobias Levkovich, who lays out his big concerns for stock markets in 2020.
Cannacord Genuity strategist Tony Dwyer is once again predicting an S&P 500 retracement. He explains why.
Lance Roberts, chief strategist at RIA Advisors, just placed bets against the S&P 500 in all his portfolios to guard against a looming downturn. And he lays out his bearish cash in a series of charts.
Even as the market ascends to new heights, wealthy investors are bracing for a turbulent period that could produce a “significant drop” in equity benchmarks in the near term.
These 3 stocks did not help the Dow Jones Industrial Average finish Friday above 28000. Here are the bottom 3 losing stocks from this week.
Investing.com -- Here are three things that went under the radar this week.
“We could have two years left,” says Carmel Wellso, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. “But we’re at the end of the cycle and one day closer to a recession.”
U.S. stocks rose despite negative news about industrial production and mixed figures on consumer spending.
U.S. stocks closed at fresh record highs on Friday on revived hopes for a U.S. - China trade deal despite mixed economic data.
The market is trading on the strong side of an uptrending Gann angle from the 25703 main bottom on October 3. This angle, moving up at a rate of 64 points per day comes in at 27687 on Friday.