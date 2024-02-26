In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Free Travel Newsletters to Subscribe to in 2024.

Why Do We Need More Travel Newsletters?

The need for travel-based content is derived from the expanding travel industry. Travel newsletters provide travelers with information on destinations, important travel tips, and upcoming tours. While the travel industry has been consistently growing, travel companies expect growth rates to decline in 2024. On February 14, Reuters reported that the post-pandemic rebound period for the travel industry has begun to normalize. Travel companies expect 2024 to be an extremely busy year as more people set aside budget for vacations and hotels. However, the growth rate in demand is expected to decelerate. Large companies such as Marriot and Hilton are expected to experience single digital growth rates in profits, after double digital increases in 2023.

On February 16, Reuters reported that Thailand is set to waive the visa requirement for more countries. The Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, suggested that citizens from more countries will now be able to travel to Thailand without a visa after it waived visas for Chinese and Indian tourists. The step will be taken to boost tourism demand revenue. Between January 1 and 11, Thailand welcomed 4.39 million tourists, a 48% increase from the previous year. The Chinese accounted for most of the tourists. The government foresees an influx of 34 million to 55 million foreign tourists this year, an increase of 28 million compared to the previous year. You can also read our piece on the best free newsletters to subscribe to in 2024.

Some of the Leading Travel Services Providers

Some of the leading travel companies include Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the safest cities for solo female travelers.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a travel technology company based in Connecticut. The company owns a range of subsidiaries including Agoda, Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, and More. On February 13, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported that Priceline launched its 2024 Winter Product Release. The new release brings a range of new generative artificial intelligence features along with upgrades to Penny, Priceline's AI travel assistant. The company has added 30 new tools to Penny aiming to streamline the travel planning and booking procedure. Penny provides customers with destination recommendations and personalized customer service. The company also offers consumers with the best deals.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is an online marketplace for consumers looking for short or long-term stays. The company acts as a broker and connects renters with consumers. On January 9, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed the best time to book and schedule tours in 2024. The company suggests that to grasp the best deals, travelers should consider planning tours and bookings in March. The prices in March are expected to remain low compared to the rest of the year. However, tourists wishing to travel later this year may consider September and October to avail the most affordable deals. To acquire the best deals, users must keep an eye on the "New" category, pay attention to special offers, and opt for private rooms. According to the report, the company witnessed an 18% rise in bookings over the past year in the United Kingdom. These bookings were primarily for listings under £100 per night. Such suggests that users are inclined towards cheaper travel options compared to luxury spaces.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a travel tech company in the United States. The company owns Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Travelocity, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Ebookers, CheapTickets, CarRentals.com, Expedia Cruises, Wotif, and Trivago. On February 4, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced a partnership between Expedia and Netflix. Expedia will become the first company to launch a multi-market campaign with Netflix. The company will leverage Netflix's global presence to expand across the world. The collaboration will first launch this month in Japan. Other partnering countries include the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and Brazil. Netflix will represent Expedia in each of the countries with localized advertisements.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 25 best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. You can also read our piece on the safest countries for US travelers.

Our Methodology

In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. To gather a list of the best free travel newsletters, we went over several sources including over 10 reports on the internet and multiple similar rankings. Of them, we picked the newsletters that appeared in 50% of our sources. To identify the top 25 items, we sourced the total site visits in the past 28 days for our pool of newsletters from Similarweb. Our list of the 25 best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024 is in ascending order of the total site visits, as of February 16, 2024.

25. We Travel Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 7,244

We Travel Newsletter sends out a weekly newsletter to its readers that covers important travel updates and upcoming trips. It ranks 25th on our list of the best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024.

24. Zero to Travel

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 16,656

Zero to Travel has a free weekly newsletter that provides important travel trips, destination advice, and insightful content. It ranks 24th on our list of the best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024.

23. Tripoto's Weekly Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 30,308

The Tripoto's Weekly Newsletter is free to read, however, readers can pledge their support to the authors by subscribing. The newsletter covers important travel updates and news.

22. Arival Weekly Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 34,573

The Arival Weekly Newsletter is one of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter provides weekly updates and insights into travel destinations.

21. Going

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 38,065

Going Newsletters is one of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter provides well-researched and well-written travel newsletters every week from Monday to Friday.

20. Travel Talk Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 61,580

The Travel Talk Newsletter by Nomad Flag ranks 20th on our list of the best travel newsletters in 2024. The newsletter provides actionable advice, travel trips, travel news, and travel stories from across the globe.

19. Business Travel News

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 75,704

Business Travel News offers a range of free newsletters for personnel from the business travel industry. The newsletters provide coverage of industry trends, best practices, case studies, and supplier updates.

18. Which Travel Newsletter

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 107,947

The Which Travel Newsletter is one of the best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter helps travelers plan better holidays with expert tips. The newsletter is delivered once a month.

17. Go Travel World

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 150,622

The Go Travel World Newsletter is one of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The news service provides a free newsletter to readers once a month. It covers interesting travel stories, tips, and videos.

16. Cool Hunting

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 153,321

Cool Hunting delivers a daily newsletter to readers every day from Monday to Friday. Under its travel archive, the news service covers cool places and cuisines from across the globe.

15. Preferred Travel Group

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 173,744

Preferred Travel Group ranks 15th on our list of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter provides users with travel news, information, and special promotions.

14. TravelAge West

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 187,889

TravelAge West provides advisors with travel news, travel updates, travel information, and travel deals. The platform offers a range of newsletters including Explorer, Europe, Cruise, Your Daily Briefing, and Family Getaways.

13. AFAR

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 261,327

AFAR ranks as one of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter provides travel tips, offers inspirational stories, and covers travel trends.

12. UN Tourism

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 280,332

UN Tourism ranks 12th on our list of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The UN Tourism News Newsletter covers UN Tourism's work and provides insights.

11. Goway Travel

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 315,358

Goway Travel is one of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter provides travel deals and travel inspiration stories.

10. Dollar Flight Club

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 484,924

Dollar Flight Club ranks 10th on our list of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The Next Stop newsletter is delivered weekly.

9. Skift

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 702,656

The Daily Newsletter by Skift is one of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. The newsletter provides daily coverage of the global travel industry.

8. Travel Weekly

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 1.19 Million

Travel Weekly ranks eighth on our list of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Users get a weekly newsletter that provides news, insights, and destination updates.

7. The Week

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 2.32 Million

The Week offers some of the best travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Some of the free newsletters by the company include Today's Best Articles, Today's Best Cartoons, The Good News Newsletter, and The Week's Best Photojournalism, among others.

6. Top 20 Newsletter by Travelzoo

Total Site Visits as of February 16, 2024: 5.67 Million

Travelzoo ranks sixth on our list of the best free travel newsletters to subscribe to in 2024. Travelzoo provides exclusive deals and travel news in their newsletter.

